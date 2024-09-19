Apple Intelligence to arrive in more languages next year, including in India

Apple has announced that its generative AI feature, “Apple Intelligence,” will support more languages next year, including English (India).

Set to launch alongside the iPhone 16 lineup on September 20, the expanded language offerings will include English (Singapore), German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and more languages to be revealed later. The feature will debut in American English with the iOS 18.1 software update.

Localized English support for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK is expected to roll out later in 2024. Currently, Apple Intelligence is available in the EU through the macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta.

Starting next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple Intelligence will introduce features like systemwide Writing Tools that allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text across various applications. The Photos app will enhance the Memories feature, enabling users to create custom movies through simple text descriptions.

Users can also search for specific photos using natural language, and video searches will become more refined, allowing for the discovery of particular moments. The new Clean Up tool will help remove distracting background objects in photos without affecting the main subject.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users will be able to record, transcribe, and summarize audio, while Siri is set to become more natural and integrated into the overall user experience.

Apple has also released iOS 18, which is available as a free download and provides new personalization options for iPhone users worldwide.