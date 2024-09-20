‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 hits market, thousands queue up to own new Apple devices

Apple enthusiasts in India experienced a thrilling moment as the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 became available on Friday at Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, and various authorized resellers. Long lines formed early in the morning as customers eagerly awaited their new devices.

At both retail locations, hundreds of pre-order customers lined up to collect their iPhone 16 series models, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Customers traveled from cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Indore, Bengaluru, Goa, Nashik, and Nanded, some even camping overnight for the launch.

“I came from Surat just to buy the iPhone 16 Pro. I do this every year for the launch; our whole family uses iPhones,” shared one eager buyer, who had pre-ordered his device online.

Many customers expressed a strong desire for the popular ‘Desert Titanium’ color. One buyer noted, “I’m purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro for my entire family. We’ve been using iPhones since the very first model; we can’t switch to anything else,” while carrying multiple iPhone boxes.

The trend toward premium models was evident, with several customers proudly holding iPhone 16 Pro Max boxes. Long lines were also reported at Apple Saket, where staff celebrated the first buyers of the new iPhones and the Watch Series 10.

One customer who arrived at 4 am shared, “I’ve been using iPhones for five years, and I’ve always dreamed of upgrading with each new release. I’m excited about the new features, especially the improved zoom and camera.”

Pre-orders for the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 have surged, with expectations that the new devices will break previous export records. Industry checks indicate strong demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models, attributed to their more competitive pricing compared to the previous series.

Analysts predict a robust mix of upgrades for Apple in India this year, driven by the government’s focus on local manufacturing. The iPhone 16 models are being produced and launched simultaneously in India and globally.