Noise launches Noise Air Buds Pro 4 in India

Noise launched of the Noise Air Buds Pro 4, the fourth model in its popular Air Buds series. Building on the success of its predecessors, this new release aims to set fresh standards in premium audio.

The Air Buds Pro 4 features exceptional sound quality within a sleek metallic design that boasts a glossy finish. Equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these earbuds effectively reduce ambient noise by up to 40dB, delivering an immersive audio experience. With a remarkable battery life of up to 50 hours, they cater to users who seek superior sound, elegance, and endurance.

Engineered for dynamic audio performance, the Air Buds Pro 4 includes 10mm dynamic drivers and Spatial Audio integration, creating a 3D soundstage that enhances music, movies, and gaming. Additionally, the Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) ensures crystal-clear calls by minimizing unwanted background noise.

For gamers and video enthusiasts, the earbuds offer ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, preventing any lag during use. Thanks to Noise’s proprietary Instacharge™ technology, users can enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime and 200 minutes of continuous use with just a 10-minute charge.

The Noise Air Buds Pro 4 also features HyperSync™ technology for easy one-step pairing, alongside the stable connectivity of Bluetooth v5.3. With the introduction of Google Fast Pair technology, users can instantly connect their earbuds to smartphones, tablets, or laptops with a simple tap.

Designed to withstand sweat and splashes, the earbuds come with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them ideal for fitness and outdoor activities. They are packaged in a stylish metallic case, enhancing their appeal as a modern lifestyle accessory.

Price and Availability

Available in four attractive colors—Coal Black, Jade Green, Lake Blue, and Powder Blue—the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 will launch at a price of INR 1,999. Customers can purchase them online.