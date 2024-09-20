ViewSonic showcases AI-Driven Solutions for Indian classrooms

ViewSonic Corp showcased innovative and versatile educational solutions that transcend classroom limitations at DIDAC India 2024. In line with its key theme, "Solutions Beyond Boundaries”,ViewSonic reaffirms its commitment to improving educational experiences in India and beyond by introducing the ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series and showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions like EdSync. The companyis also showcasing its innovative softwareClassSwift,for the first time in India.This software is designed to make any lesson plan or curriculum resource instantly interactive, empowering teachers to create dynamic and real-time lessons using any format. These transformative solutions, fosters engaging and personalized learning environments that address the diverse needs of educators and students.

Showcasing various products and solutions, the company is also collaborating with educational influencers, conducting exclusive workshops to equip teachers with practical tools and strategies to thrive in today's digital classrooms.

ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series

Designed to foster interactive and collaborative learning environments, the next-generation display solution ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series is poised to revolutionize classroom engagement. With the unveiling of this product, ViewSonic completes its comprehensive lineup of education solutions certified under the Android™ Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). ViewSonic's EDLA-certified solutions seamlessly integrate the Android operating system with the Google Play Store, empowering teachers, students, and IT administrators with versatile collaboration tools and state-of-the-art security measures for enhanced productivity. With a focus on safeguarding teacher, student, and school data, this series boasts robust cybersecurity measures, including Google security patches and firmware updates.

ViewSonic reinforces its commitment to sustainability and has become the world’s first IFP provider to achieve the prestigious EPEAT Gold rating. This milestone underscores the company’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values, setting new benchmarks for eco-conscious innovation in the EdTech industry.

ViewSonic will showcase its innovative software ClassSwift, an AI-driven learning solution designed to empower educators with the tools they need to personalize learning and optimize classroom management. ClassSwift provides real-time insights into student performance, helping educators tailor their teaching strategies to meet their students' diverse needs. This innovative solutionrepresents a leap forward in AI-powered education, bringing the benefits of adaptive learning to classrooms across India.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem that goes beyond conventional learning boundaries, ViewSonic is also showcasing recently launched EdSync and ViewLessons — two pioneering SaaS-based solutions that are continuously updated to meet the evolving needs of educators and students in India.

EdSync, an AI-powered platform designed exclusively for Indian schools and institutes, offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for school operations, catering to all stakeholders. It smoothly combines with current systems to improve administrative effectiveness and simplify the management of education.

ViewLessons offers a constantly growing collection of digital resources that are in line with the curriculum of the CBSE and ICSE. These resources include interactive science and maths simulations and additional question banks with answers. To ensure that teachers and students have access to a wide selection of resources, this vast content library is made to enhance and expand on conventional learning methods.

ViewSonic’s edtech solutions go beyond hardware by offering ready-made content and robust ERP & LMS systems that are highly customizable. To build a coherent and effective educational ecology, this integration is necessary. ViewSonic is the only company providing such a comprehensive solution, demonstrating its dedication to revolutionising the Indian education industry by providing a single platform that fosters a more dynamic and connected learning environment.