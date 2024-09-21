Sunita Williams celebrates 59th birthday, second in space

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams celebrated her 59th birthday aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on September 19, marking her second birthday spent in space.

Currently, Williams is unable to return to Earth after Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was deemed unfit for human travel by NASA. Although the Starliner is back on the ground, Williams is expected to return on a SpaceX capsule in February next year.

On her birthday, she focused on essential maintenance and scientific research, working alongside fellow astronaut Don Pettit to maintain life support systems and replace filters in the station’s waste and hygiene compartment.

Williams made history as the first woman to fly on the Starliner’s inaugural mission. This flight marks her third journey to space, following missions in 2006 and 2012. According to NASA, she has spent a total of 322 days in space and ranks as the second woman astronaut with the most spacewalks.

To celebrate, Williams received a rendition of Mohd Rafi's birthday song "Bar bar din ye aaye" from Indian music company Saregama, which encouraged fans to share their own birthday wishes using the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySunita.

In a video post, notable figures like Karan Johar and singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, and Neeti Mohan sent their birthday wishes.

Williams is also expected to participate in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections by casting her vote from space. Initially planned as an eight-day mission, her stay has now extended to eight months.

Reflecting on her situation, Williams said, "That's how things go in this business," and added that adapting to life on the ISS has been manageable due to her experience. She expressed her love for being in space, stating, "This is my happy place."