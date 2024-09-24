Nu Republic unveils the Cyberstud X2 and Cyberstud X4 Firefly

Nu Republic unveils two wireless earbuds Cyberstud X2 and Cyberstud X4 Firefly, offering users both visual appeal and advanced audio technology in one powerful package.

The Cyberstud X2 brings an exciting new dimension to wireless earbuds, designed to be a true style statement. In a total industry first design, the Cyberstud X2 wireless earbuds doubles as a locket you can flex around your neck, adding serious street punk style to your fashion.

Featuring a reactor-inspired design, the Cyberstud X2 is a head-turner. With its sleek metal chain, these earbuds can be worn around the neck, blending tech with fashion in a way that sets them apart. It's not just about looks—Cyberstud X2 packs a powerful audio punch with its 13mm neodymium drivers, ENC technology, and 70 hours of playtime, making it an ideal choice for those who want both style and performance.

Nu Republic Cyberstud X2 is priced at INR 2499 and is exclusively available on www.nurepublic.co