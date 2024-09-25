BenQ launches GW2486TC Monitor

BenQ, a leader in display technology, proudly unveils the GW2486TC, a 24" Full HD 100Hz IPS monitor designed for an immersive visual experience while prioritizing eye health. This stylish white monitor features a 65W USB-C port and USB Hub for seamless connectivity and comfort, complemented by ergonomic adjustments.

Optimized for coding and versatility, the GW2486TC boasts a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, 99% sRGB color gamut for vibrant visuals, and 65W USB-C power delivery for convenience. Whether you're engaged in creative work, office tasks, casual browsing, coding, or gaming, the BenQ GW series elevates your overall viewing experience. Its compact design allows for easy integration into any setting, making it a perfect all-in-one solution for productivity and entertainment.

A key highlight is BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, which adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light. The monitor also features Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technologies to minimize eye fatigue, earning TÜV Rheinland 2024 certification for low blue light and flicker-free operation. Special modes, including e-paper mode, coding mode, and color weakness mode, further enhance eye comfort.

Key Features:

Immersive Visuals:

24”/27” Full HD IPS Display: Engaging viewing experience for work and play.

100Hz Refresh Rate: Smooth visuals, ideal for gaming.

99% sRGB Coverage: Vivid, accurate colors.

Stylish White Finish: Enhances workspace aesthetics.

Edge-to-Edge Slim Bezel: Seamless viewing experience.

Coding Mode: Enhances text clarity for programmers.

Seamless Connectivity:

65W USB-C Power Delivery

HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2: Flexible device integration.

VESA-certified Media Sync: Optimal performance.

USB Hub (Dual USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A)

Daisy Chain Compatibility

Extensive Eye Care:

TÜV Rheinland Certified and RPF 35 Compliant: Low blue light and flicker-free operation.

Advanced Eye Care Features: Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology.

E-paper Mode: Comfortable reading experience.

Color Weakness Mode: Aids those with color vision deficiencies.

Price and Availability

The BenQ GW2486TC (24”) monitor is now available for ₹14,998, with the larger 27” GW2786TC set to launch at ₹18,490. Both models can be purchased through the BenQ e-store, major e-commerce platforms, and IT retail stores across India.