itel Unveils S9 Pro Earbuds with AI Noise Cancellation&40hrs playback

Expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge smart accessories,itel, a leading electronics brand in India has unveiled its latest innovation, itel S9 Pro Earbuds. With 2 Mic AI-ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation), these earbuds redefine the calling experience by effortlessly eliminating external noise. The itel S9 Pro offers a remarkable 40 hours of playback time on a single charge powered by Type-C fast charging, delivering a seamless and uninterrupted user experience priced at just INR 799. A fusion of style, innovation, and aesthetics, the S9 Pro Earbuds are poised to emerge as the iconic audio and fashion accessory for the masses of India.

The itel S9 Pro earbuds not only flaunt an aesthetic design but also house 10mm bass boost drivers that elevate bass to new heights, ensuring an immersive audio adventure combined with powerful sound. These earbuds marry style, audio quality, and resilience with the IPX5 water-resistant design, guaranteeing protection against water splashes.

These earbuds are powered by Bluetooth V5.3, allowing consumers to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity upto 10 meters (30 feet). The S9 Pro stands out with its impressive 45ms low latency, specifically tailored for optimal gaming.

Each earbud is equipped with an ample 40mAh battery, while the charging case boasts an impressive 400mAh battery capacity. Additionally, they support a convenient Type-C charging interface which allows the user a nonstop 100 minutes of listening in just 10 minutes of charging. The itel S9 Pro also features in-ear detection and voice activation, enhancing the overall user experience. The earbuds are available at your nearest retail outlets at an impressive price of INR 799. itel S9 Pro comes in elegant colors including Dark Blue and Nebula Black.