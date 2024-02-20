Endefo launches a brand new smartwatch, Endefo Enfit Vega

Dubai-based Endefo, an electronics and lifestyle brand, has announced the launch of a brand new smartwatch, Endefo Enfit Vega for the Indian market. With a commitment to technology and innovation, Endefo Enfit Vega offers users a seamless experience from fitness tracking to communication and more.

Endefo Enfit Vega features include a 2.01" HD IPS Display with 500 nits brightness, ensuring crystal-clear visuals. The watch comes with an IP67 Water Resistance Rating along with a Zinc Alloy Body, giving it a premium look and feel, while the Rotating Crown allows for easy navigation through menus and apps.

Also, read: Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

It also has Bluetooth Photography, Bluetooth Calling, and Music, allowing connectivity. The watch is aimed to cater to active health with features like Blood Oxygen and Live Heart Rate monitoring, Raise to Wake Multi-Sports Mode, etc. This model also offers other features like 20 Days of Standby Time, Sleep Mode, Real-time Weather, Voice Assistance, etc.

Price: Rs, 1499. Available online.