Gadgets of the week: Longines Master GMT, Clicks iPhone Keyboard & more

Longines Master GMT

Longines has a new GMT as part of its Master collection. The L2.844.6.71.2 is a beautiful piece of work forged in 18-carat yellow gold. Limited to 500 pieces, the 40mm watch has an L844.5 calibre automatic movement with a power reserve of 72 hours, provides time in two zones, and offers excellent magnetic resistance. INR 13.8 lakh. longines.com

Clicks iPhone Keyboard

All ye iPhone and BlackBerry lovers rejoice! Yes, you read that right. There’s a new device that attaches to your iPhones to provide a BlackBerry QWERTY experience (I personally know of many who loved this keyboard). Clicks has made a keyboard that not only looks good but also fits perfectly on an iPhone. Now you can type with speed and precision, have better tactility, and reclaim extra screen space previously lost to virtual keyboards. INR 11,600. clicks.tech

Duux Bora

Bora is a smart dehumidifier that not only keeps control of the humidity in your house but can also dry wet laundry during rainy days. With a capacity of removing up to 20 litres of water a day, Bora prevents the growth of mould and bacteria as well as odours (courtesy of a carbon filter). The Bora app lets you control humidity at the tip of your fingers. INR 32,000. duux.co.uk

Ikea Vallhorn

Vallhorn is a wireless motion sensor that is smart, alerts you to movement, and turns your lights on (indoors and outdoors). The sensor can be connected to up to 10 light sources at a time. Vallhorn also integrates with the IKEA Home smart app and other smart products from the House. INR 750. ikea.com

LG Cine Beam Qube

LG’s upcoming Qube is a compact lifestyle projector that brings a vivid 4K/UHD display to up to 120 inches on your walls. It also adds smart streaming via the built-in LG WebOS to have a cinematic experience anywhere. It even serves as a stylish interior accessory, adding further value. Coming soon. lgnewsroom.com

Swatch: Year of the Dragon

Swatch’s Year of the Dragon collection to commemorate 2024 consists of five vibrant watches that radiate power, strength, and, most importantly, good luck. The Dragon in Motion (YVZ100) shown here is vibrant red (the colour of prosperity) and adorned with a gold-coloured stainless steel case and a fierce dragon within. It also comes with an accurate quartz movement and is water-resistant to 30 m. INR 17,000. swatch.com

Gadget review -

Vivo X100

Vivo’s X100 series of phones comes with pro-level cameras co-engineered with Zeiss. I tested out the X100 for over a week and found it to be a versatile phone that produces great images and video overall. First off, the X100 has great hardware by way of a VCS True Colour 50 MP main camera with an IMX920 sensor. It also sports a Zeiss 64 MP Telephoto camera and a 50 MP super wide-angle camera.

I managed to get excellent results for portraits, macros, and scenery in all lighting conditions. 4K cinematic video and 4K Xtreme Night Video live up to their names, providing exemplary video across the board. The camera is also quick to launch and fire shots, allowing for instant use.

The X100 comes with Mediatek’s Dimensity 9300 processor, which allows for peak performance while using the phone and several apps (16 GB+16 GB extended RAM) as well as UFS 4.0. I was impressed with the battery life, which was about a day and a half for me after heavy usage. The 2,800x1,260 display is brilliant for content viewing (3,000 nits) and has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone also comes with Android 14 (Funtouch OS 14) and IP68 resistance. I do wish the X100 was a tad cheaper and lighter in weight; apart from that, it’s a great phone from Vivo, which also has a higher-spec X100 Pro in its stables. INR 69,999. shop.vivo.com