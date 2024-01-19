Oppo’s stylish Reno 11 Pro is one for the Page 3 crowd

The Reno series has been Oppo’s design- and camera-centric phones for the mid-range segment, yet their core appeal often gets drowned out in a specs-first market. The latest Reno 11 Pro follows the same principle, delivering premium camera features and a bold design while the competition continues to focus on gaming and raw performance.

It’s a slick looker; the phone uses polycarbonate and glass on the rear panel to achieve the new Pearl White, marble-like finish, one that resists smudges from fingerprints and minor scratches rather well for a glossy surface. It’s quite light in the hand (181 g) for a 6.7-inch display device, but it is a bit slippery to hold. Just slap on the included case and you’re good. If you do happen to drop it, know that there’s Dragontrail Star 2 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back glass.

Also read: OPPO unveils Reno11 Series

The phone lacks an official IP rating, and I’m not the biggest fan of the large camera bump, but Oppo has kept it classy and swanky-looking, aided no doubt by the curved edges on both the front and rear. On cameras, the Reno 11 Pro has the Sony IMX890 50 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 32 MP IMX709 telephoto (2x) camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wideangle IMX355 camera, all of which benefit from tweaked image processing, portraits in particular. In daylight, the Reno 11 Pro takes detailed, colour-accurate images with commendable dynamic range. Even in low light, the sharpness and colour accuracy are excellent, although the colour consistency takes a hit when you switch between the main, portrait (telephoto), and ultra-wide.

Oppo’s HyperTone Imaging Engine, seen previously on its premium flagships, kicks in when shooting portraits, ensuring images have good background separation, correct skin tones, and natural colours. If at all, the ultrawide is the weakest link in the chain, producing just about average photos in good light and noiseriddled shots in low light. Under the hood, the Reno 11 Pro uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset with 12 GB of LPPDR5X memory and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, both of which are an upgrade on its predecessor. Performance is satisfactory, if not class-leading; this price segment has heavy hitters like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

Also read: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ review: Two steps forward, one step back

What sets it apart is Android 14 right out of the box, but Oppo has packed in a lot of preinstalled apps, which mar the experience somewhat. Despite its slim design, there’s a 4,600 mAh battery with 80 W charging support, so when you do go past a day of moderate use, the bundled charger will get you back up and running in a little under 40 minutes. There is no wireless charging, though. While its good looks and solid portrait-taking capabilities work in its favour, the device will appeal to specific niche that values style over performance.