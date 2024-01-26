Gadgets of the week: Bose x Kith, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Bose x Kith

The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a limited edition model designed through a collaboration with Bose and Kith Lens to deliver an immersive, rich sound experience. Utilising Bose’s signature OpenAudio tech, the sound is simultaneously rich and private yet designed to create an openness and awareness of your surroundings. Features include 7.5 hours of playtime, spatialized audio, and a co-branded charge case. INR 25,700. kith.com

Formovie Xming Page One

This ace smart Google TV LCD projector comes with Netflix certification and native 1080p Full HD resolution. True 500 CVIA Lumens ensure bright visuals in most light conditions, while Dolby Audio allows for immersive sound. You can project up to 120 inches with automatic correction and focus built in. HDR 10 decoding support ensures vivid and realistic colours, with deep blacks and bright whites to go.Two 5W high-power speakers developed with Boston Acoustics ensure rich sound and abundant bass. Page One also provides IP5X protection for longevity. Inputs include HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0, audio out, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. INR 39,999. formovie.com

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The S24 Ultra - One of the most anticipated phones of the year is available now in multiple colour variants, all forged from Titanium. Key features include advanced software including AI tools, Corning Gorilla Armor glass, IP68 resistance, a built-in S pen, 200MP+50M+12M+10M camera, a 2600 nit Quad HD+ display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Multiple storage options available. INR 1.35 lakh. Pre-order on samsung.com

Vertux - Sirius gaming headset

The Sirius headset from Vertux includes features like Spatial Audio, customisable RGB lighting, 360-degree surround sound, and a high-res microphone. Finely tuned 50 mm drivers allow for a virtual 7.1 surround experience, while the headset, weighing only 300 g, is equipped with soft ear pads for comfort. In-line precision controls allow for volume adjustment, mic muting, and RGB customisation. INR 4,499. amazon.in

Maxhub V6 Classic Series

MAXHUB V6 is a marvellous collaboration display with professional-grade colour accuracy that can be used for the ultimate integration of professional video conferencing, screen sharing, a whiteboard, and overall a cracking audiovisual experience. You can drive productive teamwork and increase organisational efficiency with this must-have display. The V6 involves minimal setup and sports a built-in camera, mic, and touch panel. The 4K display offers colour gamut restoration across formats, while the audio is crystal clear across the room. The 48MP camera ensures a 92-degree HFOV with its ultra-wide-angle lens. Multiple Wi-Fi modules help with sharing via Miracast, Airplay, and Chromecast as well. Pricing starts at INR 2.30 lakh. maxhub.com

Gadget review -

Wipro Elato FMG 206

Wipro makes top-notch home appliances as part of their premium Vesta range, including the multi-faceted Elato FMG 206. The FMG 206 is a powerful mixer grinder with a heavy-duty 1000W pure copper motor. I do love blending and mixing in the kitchen, and the Elato takes things to a new level using DFB tech in combination with stainless steel blades for the true texture of ingredients. With this device, I could efficiently blend, wet grind, and dry mix in a matter of seconds compared to my older mixer and grinder. Multiple jars are provided for liquidising (juices, smoothies, and soups), Dry grinding, and creating pastes (chutneys and relishes). The highlights include bigger capacity jars, stone-pounding SS blades, overload protection, and a comprehensive warranty. If you’re looking for a modern, efficient, seamless mixer/grinder, the Elato FMG 206 is just perfect. INR 5,499. wiproappliances.com

STM Goods 33 W Power Adapter

STM Goods has a new power adapter for smart charging that is made in India. The 33 W adapter has a USB-A and a USB-C slot for up to 33 W efficient charging. I tried the USB-C with a fast charge cable and got excellent charge speeds for my iPhone (50 per cent in 25 minutes) and about 1.2 hours for my tablet. The USB-A also provides similar speeds when used. Both slots can also be used together; however, the power is then shared. The adapter is extra sturdy and compact, unlike other generic adapters in the market and also comes with a comprehensive warranty and safety features built in. Ideal for the office desk and for essential travel. INR 2,690. stmgoods.com