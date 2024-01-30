Samsung to make Galaxy AI available on 100 mn devices this year: TM Roh

Samsung will make its ‘Galaxy AI’ available across 100 million mobile devices this year, as customers are eager to try new technologies and AI is no exception, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said here on Monday. Samsung's flagship smartphones have done really well in India, where the premium segment is witnessing double-digit growth. Galaxy S23 series sales in India were 1.4 times high compared to Galaxy S22 series, thanks to S23's powerful performance and epic camera capabilities.

Samsung’s newly-launched flagship Galaxy S24 series saw a record 250,000 pre-bookings in India in just three days, making it the most successful Galaxy S series ever. “We believe mobiles will become the primary access point for AI technology as people already use their smartphones for just about everything, making it the perfect vessel. With Galaxy S24 series, we strongly believe in revolutionizing user experience through Galaxy AI,” Roh told reporters here.

Samsung is the leader in the mobile industry with over 1 billion Galaxy customers. “By using customer insights accumulated over decades, years of innovation to optimize AI for mobiles and open collaboration with industry leaders, we have come up with Galaxy AI, which will become the ‘global standard for mobile AI,” he added.

Galaxy S24 series takes a hybrid approach to optimizing the AI user experience whether on-device or in the cloud, to provide a meaningful user experience with tangible benefits. “With Galaxy S24, our first AI phone, we have opened a new era of AI phones and Galaxy AI enables users to break communication barriers, enhance their productivity, and unleash creativity like never before,” Roh noted.

Samsung’s R&D centres in Noida and Bengaluru have played a major role in the development of Galaxy AI. “From commercialization of language AI and optimization of AI for mobile to framework development, both Noida and Bengaluru centres made a great contributions. This helped us provide customers with practical and useful AI experiences,” said Roh.

Including Galaxy S24 series, “we’re committed to bringing Galaxy AI to approximately 100 million Galaxy mobile devices worldwide this year”. “This will also amplify mobile AI usage and bring benefits to Galaxy customers that cannot be found anywhere else,” he added.

Starting from the S24 series, the company will provide seven-generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, ensuring customers enjoy a long-lasting and secure premium experience. “Galaxy S24 series also continues our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. For the first time, Galaxy S24 features components made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements,” said the top company executive.

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. Galaxy S24 series also marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google.