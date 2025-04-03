Smooth and Steady

Controlling the Flow 2 Pro happens via the joystick and the control ring around it, and the gimbal stabilizes across a few modes (with one or more axes fixed or free rolling). The degrees of freedom in which it operates could confuse the first-timer, and it’s a good thing the Insta360 app walks you through a detailed tutorial, guiding you through the various buttons and dials, as well as many of the gimbal features. Battery life is middling (10 hours) but you can use the gimbal as a power bank in a pinch.

Now, while you could use this with any Android phone and the companion app, there are inherent benefits to using the Flow 2 Pro with an iPhone, like the native support for Apple’s DockKit standard, which opens up native gimbal features across more than 200 camera apps on iOS, including the default Camera app. Footage captured on both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro was smooth, but it was the subject tracking that impressed me to no end. Select a subject on the phone and the gimbal keeps the selection in frame, even if you move the phone and gimbal, following you around the room as you talk to the camera – perfect for shooting footage without having someone around to constantly frame you in the shot. Add to that gesture controls to activate recording from afar, and this is the most feature packed gimbal for anyone looking to shoot great content.

Rating:9/10

Price: Rs. 15,990