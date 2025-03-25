If you are looking for the ultimate smartwatch this particular offering could totally change your lifestyle

A next-generation ultra-performance GPS smartwatch made especially for endurance athletes, adventurers, and ultra-distance competitors, Garmin has launched the Enduro3 series. The Enduro3 is designed to endure harsh environments, weighs only 63 grams, and has a solar charging display that prolongs battery life. It has an always-on display and can last up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode. The smartwatch is made of high-quality materials, such as titanium with a DLC coating, and blends remarkable durability with a thin design. It satisfies military-grade requirements for shock, water, and heat stress resistance.
The Enduro3's Power Glass solar charging technology greatly increases battery life, enabling ultra-athletes to train and compete without needing to recharge frequently. The watch is made with high-quality materials, such as titanium with a DLC coating, which guarantees longevity while preserving its lightweight feel. It satisfies military-grade requirements for water, shock, and heat resistance. Athletes can improve their performance by using advanced performance measurements like training readiness, VO2 max, recovery time, endurance score, and real-time stamina tracking. For off-road excursions, preloaded TopoActive maps and multi-band GNSS guarantee accurate location monitoring and smooth navigation.
In-depth training insights are offered by features including wrist-based running power measurement, heat and altitude acclimation, and daily recommended exercises. A Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, heart rate monitoring around-the-clock, and sophisticated sleep insights for general health are all features of the watch. For added peace of mind, it also has integrated safety measures like LiveTrack and incident detection.
The smartwatch is priced at 1,05,990 and comes with a two-year warranty. It is available at premium stores and on the Garmin India Website.