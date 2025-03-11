How to stop Instagram and Facebook from tracking your internet activity

Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and select "Settings and Privacy."

Tap on "Activity" and then "Activity Off Meta Technologies."

Toggle on "Disconnect Future Activity" to prevent Instagram from tracking your activity on other apps and websites.

If you want to manage your past activity, you can do the following:

From the "Activity Off Meta Technologies" page, tap on "Your Information and Permissions" and then "Your Activity off Meta Technologies."

On this page, you can:

– See your recent activity

– Disconnect specific app activity

– Clear old data

– Manage future activity to prevent businesses from sharing data

If you choose "Manage Future Activity" and "Disconnect Future Activity," it will also get rid of your past activity.