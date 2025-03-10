After iPhone 16e, Apple is now developing AirPods with cameras

Apple has been on a product launch rampage over the past few weeks, unveiling a range of devices from Macs and iPads to the iPhone 16e, effectively clearing its schedule for the month. Now, the company is shifting its attention towards new innovations, including AirPods equipped with cameras. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, is "actively developing" a version of AirPods that will feature built-in cameras.
While this technology is not anticipated to be included in the upcoming AirPods Pro 3, set to release later this year, it is certainly in the planning stages for future models. Gurman notes that the camera-enhanced AirPods are being designed to improve their ability to perceive and interact with the surrounding environment. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, which introduced Camera Control—a new button for taking photos and adjusting settings—Apple also unveiled a feature called Visual Intelligence.
Gurman suggests that a similar technology will be integrated into AirPods, aiming to strengthen Apple's competitive position in the AI landscape. The new AirPods would utilize external cameras and AI to analyze the user's environment, providing features akin to smart glasses, but without the need to wear actual glasses.
According to Bloomberg, Apple is not anticipated to unveil certain technologies until at least 2027, likely coinciding with the launch of the AirPods Pro 4. The company is also considering the introduction of smart glasses, akin to Meta’s Ray-Bans, as a way to leverage the significant investments made in the Vision Pro's visual intelligence technology, which has the capability to scan and interpret the surrounding environment.
While AirPods with camera capabilities may seem ahead of their time, Apple's advancements in intelligence appear to be lagging. The company has been slow in updating Apple Intelligence, a topic that was highlighted during WWDC 2024. Additionally, it's been reported that the highly anticipated conversational Siri may not debut until iOS 20.
In a recent update, Gurman indicates that the forthcoming iOS 19 will primarily enhance existing Apple Intelligence features rather than introduce new ones. Alongside possible updates to Siri, the report notes that iOS 19 is not expected to deliver any significant AI innovations. Instead, users can look forward to improved integration of current features throughout Apple's ecosystem.
"The bad news is that Apple is unlikely to unveil groundbreaking new AI features at this coming WWDC. Instead, it will likely lay out plans for bringing current capabilities to more apps," Gurman says. The exact nature of this expansion remains uncertain, given the limitations of Apple’s non-Siri features. Experts believe iOS 19 will be more of a "catch-up" year for AI, rather than a major leap forward.