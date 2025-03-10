Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Release date, editions, pre-bonuses and more

Following a series of controversies, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set for imminent release. The game has generated significant debate, particularly due to the inclusion of Yasuke as a central character and a delay from its initial launch date. Nevertheless, these issues have not affected the longstanding franchise, with the game scheduled to launch on March 20, 2025.
After the delay, Steam, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store removed references to the various editions of the game and replaced the pre-order option with a wishlist feature. Interestingly, the first expansion, which was previously an additional purchase, is now included for free with all pre-orders. This may indicate a reorganisation of the game’s edition contents. As is typical for Ubisoft titles, Shadows will offer several different editions. While the pricing of these editions is a subject of ongoing debate, players eager to invest significant time in the game will likely find the content in the higher-tier versions to be valuable.
Pre-ordering any edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows will grant players additional rewards, with all editions offering the same pre-order bonuses. For example, a player who pre-orders the Standard Edition will receive the same perks as someone who chooses the Digital Deluxe Edition. The pre-order bonuses include:
Claws of Awaji: This upcoming free DLC features over 10 hours of new content, including a new map, new weapon types, and additional skills, gear, and abilities.
Thrown to the Dogs: A brand new quest available at launch, where players assist a devoted dog seeking vengeance for its deceased master
Set during the Azuchi-Momoyama period of Feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows explores a time of transformation as the country begins to unify, leading to conflict and war. Players follow the stories of Yasuke, an African samurai, and Naoe, a shinobi assassin. While Naoe embodies the traditional AC-style assassin with her stealthy and cunning ninja techniques, Yasuke represents a formidable samurai warrior. According to Ubisoft, Naoe takes on the role of "protector" in her fight to defend her Iga province, facing challenges such as invasions and political turmoil.
The game also introduces new features such as a customizable home base called the Hideout, the ability to send scouts, map modifications, and a dynamic weather system that can influence missions. Players can take advantage of environmental conditions—such as using rain to muffle their footsteps for stealthy movement.