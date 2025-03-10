Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Release date, editions, pre-bonuses and more

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gameplay Features

Set during the Azuchi-Momoyama period of Feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows explores a time of transformation as the country begins to unify, leading to conflict and war. Players follow the stories of Yasuke, an African samurai, and Naoe, a shinobi assassin. While Naoe embodies the traditional AC-style assassin with her stealthy and cunning ninja techniques, Yasuke represents a formidable samurai warrior. According to Ubisoft, Naoe takes on the role of "protector" in her fight to defend her Iga province, facing challenges such as invasions and political turmoil.

The game also introduces new features such as a customizable home base called the Hideout, the ability to send scouts, map modifications, and a dynamic weather system that can influence missions. Players can take advantage of environmental conditions—such as using rain to muffle their footsteps for stealthy movement.