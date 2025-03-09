GTA 6: Second trailer, timeline, release dates and more

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA VI, is easily the most eagerly awaited video game of all time, with its release just a few months away. Despite this imminent launch, the fan community is buzzing with speculation about what the upcoming title will present. While official confirmations are sparse, we have gathered various insights regarding the release timeframe and potential features, offering a glimpse into what GTA 6 may have in store.

When is GTA VI releasing and can it be delayed?

Take-Two Interactive just confirmed GTA 6's release by Fall of 2025. Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, reassured fans during its earnings call that the development of GTA 6 remains on schedule and does not face significant delays. However, in a statement, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, mentioned that “there’s always a risk of slippage,” though he expressed confidence in the projected launch date.

If all goes as planned, Rockstar Games is anticipated to unveil GTA 6 in the fall, with some sources suggesting a September launch. Historically, considering the timelines of prior Rockstar Game releases, we could expect GTA 6 to reach PC players around 2027 or 2028. Furthermore, in a recent discussion with GameIndustry.biz, a company representative clarified that they do not intend to feature GTA 6 on the Game Pass at launch.