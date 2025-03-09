GTA 6: Second trailer, timeline, release dates and more

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA VI, is easily the most eagerly awaited video game of all time, with its release just a few months away. Despite this imminent launch, the fan community is buzzing with speculation about what the upcoming title will present. While official confirmations are sparse, we have gathered various insights regarding the release timeframe and potential features, offering a glimpse into what GTA 6 may have in store.
When is GTA VI releasing and can it be delayed?
Take-Two Interactive just confirmed GTA 6's release by Fall of 2025. Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, reassured fans during its earnings call that the development of GTA 6 remains on schedule and does not face significant delays. However, in a statement, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, mentioned that “there’s always a risk of slippage,” though he expressed confidence in the projected launch date.
If all goes as planned, Rockstar Games is anticipated to unveil GTA 6 in the fall, with some sources suggesting a September launch. Historically, considering the timelines of prior Rockstar Game releases, we could expect GTA 6 to reach PC players around 2027 or 2028. Furthermore, in a recent discussion with GameIndustry.biz, a company representative clarified that they do not intend to feature GTA 6 on the Game Pass at launch.
As for the maps and gameplay of GTA 6, the first trailer has confirmed that players can expect to explore parts of Vice City. Additional details about the main characters emerged from a leak in 2022, in which an employee shared footage showcasing about an hour's worth of gameplay. It appears that GTA 6 will feature a male protagonist named Jason and a female protagonist named Lucia, marking a notable first for the series. Although there is limited information about their backstories, early impressions suggest they may share a dynamic reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, as they are seen engaging in criminal activities together.
Moreover, the familiar landmarks from Vice City, such as Starfish Island, it seems players might also venture into parts of Florida's Everglades. Recent reports have indicated that Rockstar Games is in discussions with renowned creators within the realms of Roblox, Fortnite, and the existing GTA community to introduce “custom experiences” within GTA 6. If this is verified, it could imply that players will have access to user-generated maps and custom gameplay experiences when engaging online.
GTA second trailer and price
Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for GTA 6 in December of last year, and rumors have since circulated about an upcoming second trailer. According to GTA VI O'Clock, a source featuring creators within the GTA community, this second trailer is expected to drop in April.
The newsletter suggested that this timing aligns with Rockstar's typical practice of ramping up marketing efforts six months prior to a game’s release. As for pricing, a report titled "The State of Video Gaming in 2025" by industry analyst Matthew Ball mentioned that GTA 6 could potentially be priced over $100, although this has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.