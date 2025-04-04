Sharp Shooter

There’s a new Ultra in town, one that promises to upend what it means to carry an Ultra badge. Say hello to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a phone so ultra that checking the du jour superphone boxes – a top tier chip with ample storage and memory, a big battery and a gorgeous screen – wasn’t enough, and Xiaomi backs the 15 Ultra up with a camera setup that makes it a solid contender for the ultimate smartphone for photography in 2025.

Now, if you think that’s hyperbole for a phone launching in the first quarter of the year, sample this – not only does the 15 Ultra get a 1.0inch-type 50-megapixel LYT-900 sensor on the primary camera (a rarity in 2025), there’s also a new, larger 1/1.4-inch 200MP telephoto sensor coupled with a 100mm-equivalent lens (4.3x zoom) alongside a 70mm shorter (3x) telephoto with a 50MP sensor as well. Shots taken on the main camera are excellent in daylight, with good dynamic range, crisp details and accurate colors, and portraits, both at 23mm and 46mm (2x) are pretty great too. The shorter telephoto helps with close focusing and even better punched-in portraits, but it’s the new 4.3x telephoto that truly delivers at 100mm and 200mm (8.6x zoom), with excellent levels of detail, and you can always switch to 200MP mode when you need to eke out more from the shot. Low light shots are well exposed and with well-developed shadows and highlights, and the 3x and 4.3x zooms impress in sharpness and details in dimly lit scenes without compromising on dynamic range and colors.

The 50MP ultrawide brings up the rear in the package, with respectable shots in good light and poor, and while you get a near-lossless zoom range of 14mm-400mm, you can go further with rather usable images at 50x zoom, and slightly-less-than-tack-sharp images if you max out the 120x digital zoom. The 15 Ultra is strong on video as well, with each of the four rear cameras capable of 4K/60p Dolby Vision recording, with 120fps 4K on the main and telephoto shooters. Each sensor sits behind Leica-blessed glass, and you can pick between Leica’s Authentic and Vibrant color profiles, and if anything, it’s really the selfie camera that’s the weakest link in an otherwise strong camera suite.