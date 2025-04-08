WWE Superstars enter the arena of ‘Clash of Clans’ — an April showdown you don’t want to miss!

If you’re a Clash of Clans player or a WWE fan (or both!), April just got a whole lot more exciting. The worlds of WWE and Clash of Clans have officially teamed up, bringing you a powerhouse crossover event that promises to electrify your gaming experience.

The Superstars are ready, the game is set, and the battle for victory has begun!

WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, and more are now live in Clash of Clans, reimagined as larger-than-life characters ready to take the game by storm. This isn’t just your usual update—this is WWE in the Clash of Clans universe, and it's here to dominate all month long.

Leading the charge is none other than Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, who has been a devoted Clash of Clans player for nearly a decade. Known for his strategic brilliance in the game and his ruthless persona in the ring, Rhodes enters the world of Clash of Clans as the Barbarian King. As OverlordRhodes, he brings his signature style to the game, focusing on domination and destruction. For Rhodes, the battlefield is all about victory, and he’s not here to play nice. “I don’t defend, I conquer,” he says. “Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal—absolute victory. There’s no stopping me now.”