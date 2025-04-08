WWE Superstars enter the arena of ‘Clash of Clans’ — an April showdown you don’t want to miss!

If you’re a Clash of Clans player or a WWE fan (or both!), April just got a whole lot more exciting. The worlds of WWE and Clash of Clans have officially teamed up, bringing you a powerhouse crossover event that promises to electrify your gaming experience.
WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, and more are now live in Clash of Clans, reimagined as larger-than-life characters ready to take the game by storm. This isn’t just your usual update—this is WWE in the Clash of Clans universe, and it's here to dominate all month long.
Leading the charge is none other than Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, who has been a devoted Clash of Clans player for nearly a decade. Known for his strategic brilliance in the game and his ruthless persona in the ring, Rhodes enters the world of Clash of Clans as the Barbarian King. As OverlordRhodes, he brings his signature style to the game, focusing on domination and destruction. For Rhodes, the battlefield is all about victory, and he’s not here to play nice. “I don’t defend, I conquer,” he says. “Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal—absolute victory. There’s no stopping me now.”
Rhodes is far from the only WWE Superstar making their Clash of Clans debut. Rhea Ripley steps into the role of the Archer Queen, using her strength and precision to dominate enemies. The Undertaker takes on the eerie persona of the Grand Warden, adding his intimidating presence to the game. Bianca Belair, known for her athleticism and fierce determination, will wield her signature whip as the Royal Champion. Rey Mysterio enters as the Minion Prince, bringing his legendary agility and cunning to the battlefield. Kane transforms into the towering P.E.K.K.A, a destructive force with unstoppable power. Becky Lynch embraces her warrior spirit as the Valkyrie, charging into battle with relentless intensity. And Jey Uso adds his own flair as the Thrower, launching devastating attacks from a distance.
This integration is more than just a cosmetic upgrade. It’s a true blending of WWE’s dramatic energy with Clash of Clans’ strategic gameplay. Players will be able to unlock these characters, each with their own abilities and unique gameplay features, providing new ways to approach both defense and attack in the game.
But the excitement doesn’t end with these new in-game additions. This partnership is building to something even bigger. As the month unfolds, all eyes will turn to WrestleMania 41—the pinnacle of WWE’s annual spectacle. This collaboration culminates with a match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, bringing WWE and Clash of Clans fans together for a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s a true merging of worlds, where the intense drama of WWE will collide with the strategy and excitement of Clash of Clans.