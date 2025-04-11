Gadgets of the week: URBAN Harmonic 2080, Stuffcool Giga, Beyond Appliances Orion 90 and LG Smart Monitor

URBAN Harmonic 2080
URBAN’s new Harmonic 2080 is an affordable 80W soundbar with 2.1 Channel sound and 80W sound output. I set up the 2080 with my smart TV via HDMI ARC and managed to get surprisingly good sound (considering the price). For one the 2080 has a wired sub woofer that produces decent bass thanks to dual advanced audio drivers, there’s also dedicated EQ modes to enjoy content varying from sports/News, movies, Gaming as well as music. The Harmonic 20280 also features signature 3D surround which does a good job of separating audio spatially. To add, the soundbar looks fine courtesy a matte black piano finish. Other features include BT 5.3 to connect your smartphone, AUX, USB as well as a cool remote. The Harmonic 2080 is an absolute steal for the price! ₹3,999. gourban.in
Stuffcool Giga
Stuffcool’s might Giga is a phenomenal powerbank as it can put out speeds upto 65W charging with a mammoth 20000mAh capacity in an ultra compact form factor. The Giga can charge just about anything (MacBooks, laptops, smartphones, accessories). I tried a few scenarios - Macbook Air M2 (0-95% in less than 2hrs), iPhone 14 Pro Max (0-50% in 28. Mins), Lenovo laptop (0-50% in 50 mins). The 20000mAh beast provides about 3-4 full charges for most iPhones and smartphones. The Giga also comes with a built in USB-C cable, a 18W USB-A port and USB-C port for multiple device charging simultaneously. Other features include support for Samsung’s Super Fast charging 2.0, 65W PD PPS and compliance with international travel regulations for carry-on use. I currently feel Giga is the best compact powerbank for multi-device charging! ₹4,299. stuffcool.com
Beyond Appliances Orion 90
Beyond Appliances is an incredible brand which has an excellent range of Kitchen Chimneys and Hobtops offering style, value and function. I had the privilege of trying out their Orion Chimney (90cm) which offers a whole lot of smart experience right in your kitchen. The chimney has a Nano-coated 250W motor which provides a Max 3D suction power of 1600m³/hr (sucks out cooking smoke effortlessly). It also has an Auto Clean Baffle filter with specific seamless zones designed to capture Oil, steam and odours allowing you to cook effortlessly with minimum hassle. To top it all of Orion 90 has a one-of a kind Android Infotainment screen built in that displays all your favourite apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Swiggy, Zomato, Spotify etc) and can connect via wifi to play your favourite content while cooking. I found this screen highly usable especially for following recipes in Youtube (it also let me keep my smartphone away from the kitchen). If you’re looking to buy - The Orion 90 is an ideal “Smart"Chimney for your kitchen! ₹27,600. beyondappliances.in amazon.in
LG Smart Monitor
LG’s new 32SR75U is a next Gen 32 inch monitor with a stunning 4K UHD display supporting 90% DCI-P3 cool gamut for lifelike clarity and accurate colour reproduction. The monitor also supports Web OS 23 integration so that you can access all your OTT channels as well as LG’s 100+ free channels (LG Channels). The monitor is equipped with a USB-C port as well as Screen share to connect to laptops, mobile devices, PCs etc. The monitor also supports LG’s Magic remote as well as ThinQ Voice assistant. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB as well as Wifi and BT/Airplay 2. ₹38,000. lg.com amazon.in
Sigma BF camera
Sigma’s new BF camera brings together ethereal design and top notch imaging prowess in an elegant, minimalist form factor. Available in Silver and Black options, The Sigma BF (full-frame mirrorless) comes with a completely new user interface with minimal controls and haptics. The Unibody structure is strong and a 24.6MP full frame sensor (35mm Back-illuminated CMOS sensor) shoots magical images and video(upto 6K). The “Made in Japan” camera has huge internal memory (Approx. 230Gb), 13 types of filters, supports multiple aspect ratios as well as image/video formats.If you’re looking for a high-end camera that looks ace and performs great - this is it. ₹1.99 lakhs. sigma-global.com
Swatch PETAL SWIRL
Swatch has some incredible looking watches in its portfolio and keeps adding new ones ultra frequently. The new Blossom Time collection for women is unbelievably stylish and comfortable to wear and includes the featured PETAL SWIRL (YSL237G) with a yellow sun-brushed dial, floral pattern, silver hour and minute hands, 30M water resistance, stainless steel bracelet and an accurate Swiss Quartz movement. ₹13,700 swatch.com
XSCACE Bonsai Speakers
“The XSCACE Bonsai is the best “small” speaker system I have ever heard”… there I said it! Using proprietary audio tech XSCACE has managed to generate incredible sound and clarity as well as a massive soundstage using these diminutive speakers (each one is only about 5” long). I had the thrill of experiencing these first hand at a demo and came away beyond impressed. Using cutting-edge tech processes like nano Resonance, PowerDense Dynamics, PrecisionXover Array - XSCACE has created a marvel which also looks elegant and near invisible thanks to an AeroFrame chassis. Each speaker can output an unbelievable 60W of immersive sound and most importantly transform the space into a powerful sonic experience. If you’re into good sound/acoustics or enjoy an absolute audiophile grade experience, you must try out XSCACE range of speakers, I promise you’ll be blown away! ₹47,800. Xscace.com