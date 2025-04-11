Gadgets of the week: URBAN Harmonic 2080, Stuffcool Giga, Beyond Appliances Orion 90 and LG Smart Monitor

Beyond Appliances Orion 90

Beyond Appliances is an incredible brand which has an excellent range of Kitchen Chimneys and Hobtops offering style, value and function. I had the privilege of trying out their Orion Chimney (90cm) which offers a whole lot of smart experience right in your kitchen. The chimney has a Nano-coated 250W motor which provides a Max 3D suction power of 1600m³/hr (sucks out cooking smoke effortlessly). It also has an Auto Clean Baffle filter with specific seamless zones designed to capture Oil, steam and odours allowing you to cook effortlessly with minimum hassle. To top it all of Orion 90 has a one-of a kind Android Infotainment screen built in that displays all your favourite apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Swiggy, Zomato, Spotify etc) and can connect via wifi to play your favourite content while cooking. I found this screen highly usable especially for following recipes in Youtube (it also let me keep my smartphone away from the kitchen). If you’re looking to buy - The Orion 90 is an ideal “Smart"Chimney for your kitchen! ₹27,600. beyondappliances.in amazon.in