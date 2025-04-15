Power, beauty and a visual delight

The Redmi A5 is built to deliver an immersive visual experience, featuring a large 6.88-inch HD+ display with Triple TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain and comfortable viewing, even during extended use. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, the device ensures ultra-responsive scrolling, smoother gameplay, and seamless content consumption. The 600 nits peak brightness enhances outdoor visibility, while the IP52-rated design provides added protection against everyday spills and dust. Enhancing usability, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner offers quick and secure access, and the bottom-firing speaker with 150% volume boost delivers powerful, crystal-clear audio—perfect for streaming, gaming, or video calls on the move.

The Redmi A5 features a powerful 32MP AI-enabled dual rear camera system, designed to capture every detail with striking clarity and color. On the front, the 8MP selfie camera delivers stunning self-portraits and smooth, high-quality video calls, making it the perfect companion for both work and play.

The Redmi A5 is equipped with a robust 5200mAh battery that ensures all-day performance—whether you're working, streaming, or staying connected on the go. To keep users powered up without delay, the device comes bundled with a 15W fast charger (worth INR 799) in the box. Running on Android 15, the Redmi A5 is built to stay relevant longer, with a promise of two years of software updates and four years of security patches, delivering a secure and future-ready experience for everyday users.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi A5 will be available in two storage variants:

• 3GB + 64GB at INR 6499/-

• 4GB + 128GB at INR 7499/-

All variants support up to 8GB RAM and 2TB of expandable storage. The Redmi A5 will go on sale starting 16th April 2025, and will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across leading retail outlets.