iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next flagship devices
Apple is set to launch its next-series iPhone 17 series, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are the focal points. Expected to be launched in September 2025, the phones have much to bring to the table when we talk about new features and enhancements, from design adjustments to enhanced camera systems and performance. Here's what makes the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max stand out.
Enhanced design for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
iPhones 17 Pro and Pro Max will have an improved design, abandoning the titanium on previous models and having an aluminum frame that is lighter and more ergonomic. The leaked photos show a new camera bar design that is rectangular and spans the width of both phones, giving a clean, minimalist look. The screen will have an anti-reflective coating, which will make the screen visible during the daytime and more durable.
Powerful camera upgrades
Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly have significant upgrades in the camera department. The Pro Max rear camera setup will have three 48-megapixel sensors: wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. This will improve the low-light photography, improve zooming, and the capability of recording in 8K video— a first for iPhones. The iPhone 17 Pro will have the same camera features but maybe with different setups. The selfie camera across the lineup will be upgraded to 24-megapixels, allowing sharper and more detailed selfies.
Performance boost: A19 Pro chip and more
Under the hood, both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by Apple's new A19 Pro chipset, built on a 3nm process for better power efficiency and performance. The Pro Max model will feature 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM. Apple is also expected to introduce a custom Wi-Fi 7 chip and a new cooling system, with a vapour chamber and graphite sheets for enhanced heat management, especially during heavy usage like recording in 8K.
Expected battery and charging enhancements
Leaks indicate that both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have bigger batteries, providing better longevity compared to their predecessors. Apple might also introduce 35w fast charging with the iPhone 17 series, which will provide faster charging times, though slower compared to some Android phones.
With these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are set to be some of the most powerful and feature-rich smartphones of 2025, making them a must-watch when they launch in September.