Gadgets of the week: ASICS Novablast 5, Ultraprolink Juice-UP 120, iQOO Z10X 5G and AKAI “Kaashmir” AC

Ultraprolink Juice-UP 120

The Juice-UP 120 (UM1106) is a “master of all” powerbank that can charge pretty much any device you can throw at it. It houses a 24000mAH battery (88.8Wh) and can charge most laptops, smartphones, tabs and accessories with ease. The Juice-UP 120 interestingly can charge via DC upto 84W using 9 DC connectors of various sizes, USB-C PD upto 60W (input/output) and USB-A upto 22.5W. With 4 ports on board you can charge a variety of devices simultaneously and safely (BIS certified). While testing I managed to try about 20 devices I owned (laptops, MacBooks, iPads, Android Tabs, Smartphones (iOS/Android) as well as smartwatches, TWS etc) and everything charged seamlessly with optimal speeds. Most importantly there’s a Qi charging wireless area (10W) for wireless charging as well. This device is essential and a must-buy if you are a gadget-geek like me and have a variety of tech products lying at home that need various charging input methods! ₹12,630 ultraprolink.com