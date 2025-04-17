Gadgets of the week: ASICS Novablast 5, Ultraprolink Juice-UP 120, iQOO Z10X 5G and AKAI “Kaashmir” AC

ASICS Novablast 5
Pictured here is the marvellous Novablast 5 TCSW10K 2025 Limited Edition from ASICS. I’ve been using this shoe for the last 20-25 days and its biggest advantage is that it feels phenomenally comfortable for all-day usage! The Novablast 5 now features FF BLAST MAX cushioning which provides excellent energy return on every stride as well as dynamic bounce to elevate every step. It also has a trampoline-inspired outsole delivering further bounce combined with a soft AHAR LO outsole for optimal traction on more surfaces. I could also feel the enhanced breathability thanks to a new technical mesh. The shoe is super light compared to other sneakers and blends in exceptional style to the comfort and performance it provides seamlessly. An “Ideal” shoe for runners looking for good energy return, all day comfort and daily-use aesthetics! ₹14,999. asics.co.in
Ultraprolink Juice-UP 120
The Juice-UP 120 (UM1106) is a “master of all” powerbank that can charge pretty much any device you can throw at it. It houses a 24000mAH battery (88.8Wh) and can charge most laptops, smartphones, tabs and accessories with ease. The Juice-UP 120 interestingly can charge via DC upto 84W using 9 DC connectors of various sizes, USB-C PD upto 60W (input/output) and USB-A upto 22.5W. With 4 ports on board you can charge a variety of devices simultaneously and safely (BIS certified). While testing I managed to try about 20 devices I owned (laptops, MacBooks, iPads, Android Tabs, Smartphones (iOS/Android) as well as smartwatches, TWS etc) and everything charged seamlessly with optimal speeds. Most importantly there’s a Qi charging wireless area (10W) for wireless charging as well. This device is essential and a must-buy if you are a gadget-geek like me and have a variety of tech products lying at home that need various charging input methods! ₹12,630 ultraprolink.com
iQOO Z10X 5G
iQOO’s new Z10X 5G is an ultra fast phone in its segment sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor and a 6500 mAh large-capacity battery. It also comes in bold, modern colours (Ultramarine & Titanium) for a stylish, trendy look. The phone also runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Available in options upto 8GB+256GB the Z10X sports a full HD+ 6.78” LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and IP-64 protection as well as Military-Grade certification(MIL-STD-810H). The Z10X is ideal for those on a budget but still need a smartphone that is rugged and offers good performance with solid battery life. Other features I appreciate include 44W flashcharge (0-50% in about 40mins), 1050 nits brightness, tough corner protection, good rear cameras (50MP+2MP+8MP combo) recording upto 4K, dual speakers, BT 5.4 and AI on board. ₹13,499. shop.iqoo.com
AKAI “Kaashmir” AC
The AKAI “Kaashmir” range of Air conditioners come with the ability to cool & heat when required. Designed to operate efficiently even in temperatures from -10°C to 55°C, these air conditioners feature a PM1 filter, 4 way swing, Blu anti corrosive fins and 100% copper components ensuring longevity and optimum cooling. The AC comes with a backlit remote and R32 eco-friendly refrigerant as well as 5 year warranty on PCB and 10 year warranty on compressor. “Akai’s range of Air conditioners offers money for value, blending cutting-edge Japanese technology with energy-efficient performance. With our commitment to reliability, minimal maintenance, and user-friendly features, we stand out in the market” says Mr Anurag Sharma, MD & CEO AKAI, India. ₹41.990. akaiindia.in
Lumio Vision
Lumio Vision are launching the most exciting range of SmartTVs this year. Their new Lumio 7 and Lumio 9 promise to be the fastest set of TVs offering remarkably quick speed across the board, whether it’s starting up, OTT app loading or even updating live activities and scores. The flagship Vision 9 is a 55 incher and packs BOSS performance powered by a DOPE display (QD-MiniLED) which provides 900 nits peak brightness, 110% DCI-P3 colour and Dolby Vision. There’s Dolby Atmos built in as well as Quad speaker drivers with tailored sound chambers for big sound plus DGS Audio tuning for clarity. Lumio TVs run on Google Tv with full support for Apps and OTT channels. There’s a unique TLDR concept on board where sports and music are presented in a fresh format with instant updates on live games and scores. Lumio Vision is one of the most promising and exciting TV brands I’ve come across in 2025! ₹59,999. lumio.co.in
Karban Airzone Lite
Airzone is a smart device that provides the function of an air purifier, bladeless fan and light all in one. The adaptable design allows for a standing tower fan or a ceiling mounted one. The 3 in 1 ultra appliance maximises space efficiency, reduces and stabilises AQI levels and maintains effective air circulation. The LED light is available in options of warm, neutral and white. ₹14,999. karban.in
Kawasaki Corleo
The Corleo is a Concept 01 personal mobility vehicle which offers excellent all-terrain capability. Powered by 4 robotic legs, you get the stability and handling of legendary Kawasaki motorcycles. The rider can control the machine through weight shifts, while the four legs are equipped with hooves to adapt to various terrains and pressures. Equipped with a 150cc hydrogen engine (supplied from a rear mounted canister), the generated electricity powers the drive units installed in the legs. There’s also an instrument panel to provide navigation, centre of gravity information and illumination. I’m fully Looking forward to this concept becoming reality soon! khi.co.jp