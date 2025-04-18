A new series of smartwatches from one of the world's largest manufacturers aims to keep you fit!

Forerunner 165

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series is a sleek, lightweight smartwatch designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. With a 43mm case size, colourful dual-shot bands, and an AMOLED touchscreen display, it delivers both style and functionality. You can leave your phone behind while listening to music directly from Spotify premium or Amazon premium, with the option to connect wireless headphones. The watch also features built-in GPS for precise pace and distance tracking, along with wrist-based heart rate monitoring. The Forerunner 165 excels in providing real-time running power and dynamics, helping users measure key metrics to enhance their performance. It offers more than 25 activity profiles, including trail running, tennis, and open-water swimming, to keep you engaged in various workouts. Its adaptive training plans, including personalized race preparation options through Garmin Coach, ensure that you’re always working towards your goals. Additional features include a customizable Morning Report, Pulse Ox for blood oxygen saturation, detailed sleep tracking, and nap detection. The watch also integrates with Garmin Connect to create and sync courses, track stress and HRV, and monitor women’s health, including menstrual and pregnancy tracking. With its holistic approach to fitness and wellbeing, the Forerunner 165 is a comprehensive tool for athletes and health-conscious users. Forerunner 165 non-music edition is priced at ₹26,990. The music version is priced at ₹ 30,990. Forerunner 165 comes with two years of warranty