OpenAI introduces image library to help users manage AI-generated visuals — Here’s how to use it

OpenAI has rolled out an exciting new feature in ChatGPT that makes it super easy for users to view, manage, and revisit their AI-generated images. This feature, known as the Image Library, is now available to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on both mobile and desktop.
The update was shared on OpenAI’s official X account, complete with a short video showcasing the new feature. The Image Library acts as a central hub where users can browse through all the visuals they've created using ChatGPT’s 4 model. Instead of endlessly scrolling through chats to find a specific image, users can now head straight to the Library via the sidebar on either web or mobile.
Each image in the Library comes with handy tools that allow users to edit, save, share, or copy their visuals. With the “Edit” option, users can tweak the original prompt or use the “Select” tool to modify specific parts of the image. The interface also features sliders for fine-tuning selections and undo/redo options for those precise adjustments.
One key thing to keep in mind: images are tied to the chats where they were created. If you want to delete an image, you’ll have to remove the entire conversation. This can be done by tapping the three dots next to the conversation title on the web or long-pressing it on mobile.
This feature comes on the heels of OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4o image generation. The Library not only acts as a visual archive but also serves as a workspace where users can kick off new image sessions, edit previous creations, and share them more effortlessly than ever before.
Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT mobile app.
Sign in with your OpenAI or Google account.
Click or tap on Library from the left sidebar.
Browse your saved images in the visual grid.
Tap on any image to:
Edit: Change prompts or specific sections.
Save: Download the image to your device.
Share: Send it via other apps or platforms.
Copy: Copy the image for quick use.
To delete an image, delete the conversation it was created in.