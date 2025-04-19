Gadgets

OpenAI introduces image library to help users manage AI-generated visuals — Here’s how to use it

This feature comes on the heels of OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4o image generation
mage for representational purposes
mage for representational purposes
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

OpenAI has rolled out an exciting new feature in ChatGPT that makes it super easy for users to view, manage, and revisit their AI-generated images. This feature, known as the Image Library, is now available to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on both mobile and desktop.

Users can now access all AI-generated images in one convenient place

The update was shared on OpenAI’s official X account, complete with a short video showcasing the new feature. The Image Library acts as a central hub where users can browse through all the visuals they've created using ChatGPT’s 4 model. Instead of endlessly scrolling through chats to find a specific image, users can now head straight to the Library via the sidebar on either web or mobile.

Edit, save or share your images with just a few taps

Each image in the Library comes with handy tools that allow users to edit, save, share, or copy their visuals. With the “Edit” option, users can tweak the original prompt or use the “Select” tool to modify specific parts of the image. The interface also features sliders for fine-tuning selections and undo/redo options for those precise adjustments.

Deleting an image requires deleting the original conversation

One key thing to keep in mind: images are tied to the chats where they were created. If you want to delete an image, you’ll have to remove the entire conversation. This can be done by tapping the three dots next to the conversation title on the web or long-pressing it on mobile.

This feature comes on the heels of OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4o image generation. The Library not only acts as a visual archive but also serves as a workspace where users can kick off new image sessions, edit previous creations, and share them more effortlessly than ever before.

Step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT’s Image Library

  1. Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT mobile app.

  2. Sign in with your OpenAI or Google account.

  3. Click or tap on Library from the left sidebar.

  4. Browse your saved images in the visual grid.

  5. Tap on any image to:

    Edit: Change prompts or specific sections.

    Save: Download the image to your device.

    Share: Send it via other apps or platforms.

    Copy: Copy the image for quick use.

  6. To delete an image, delete the conversation it was created in.was created in.

mage for representational purposes
A new series of smartwatches from one of the world's largest manufacturers aims to keep you fit!
OpenAI
AI-generated visuals

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com