How often should you clean your earbuds? More often than you think

Let’s be honest—most of us don’t clean our earbuds until they look really gross. But did you know that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board? Yup, that close-to-your-eardrum grime could be doing more harm than just killing the vibe of your favourite playlist. So, how often should you clean them?
Ideally, once a week. Especially if you use them regularly—say for workouts, commuting, or calls—your earbuds can trap sweat, oil, dead skin, and even earwax. Over time, that buildup can affect sound quality, irritate your ears, or in some cases, cause infections. Apart from muffled sound or crackling audio, dirty earbuds can lead to clogged ear canals, itching, or even ear infections. Not cute—and definitely not worth skipping a 2-minute cleaning.
Remove silicone tips and wash with warm soapy water.
Wipe the body with a soft cloth lightly dampened with rubbing alcohol.
Use a dry brush or toothpick to gently dislodge debris from speaker grills.
Avoid soaking or using too much liquid—no one wants a short circuit.
Keep your earbuds in a clean case when not in use. Tossing them into your bag, pocket, or gym locker? That’s just asking for lint and bacteria. Clean your earbuds weekly. It’s quick, easy, and your ears (and playlists) will thank you.