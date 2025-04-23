How often should you clean your earbuds? More often than you think

Let’s be honest—most of us don’t clean our earbuds until they look really gross. But did you know that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board? Yup, that close-to-your-eardrum grime could be doing more harm than just killing the vibe of your favourite playlist. So, how often should you clean them?

From daily commutes to sweaty workouts, your earbuds are collecting more than just good vibes

Ideally, once a week. Especially if you use them regularly—say for workouts, commuting, or calls—your earbuds can trap sweat, oil, dead skin, and even earwax. Over time, that buildup can affect sound quality, irritate your ears, or in some cases, cause infections. Apart from muffled sound or crackling audio, dirty earbuds can lead to clogged ear canals, itching, or even ear infections. Not cute—and definitely not worth skipping a 2-minute cleaning.