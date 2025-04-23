Motorola launches Moto Tag wireless tracker in India: Check out price, features and availability

Originally introduced in the US in mid-2024, the Moto Tag is now making its debut in India, retailing for INR 2,299. You can grab one starting April 23 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart, available in stylish Sage Green and Starlight Blue colour options.

The Moto Tag is crafted to work effortlessly with Android devices running Android 9 and up. It connects using Bluetooth 5.4 and taps into Google’s Find My Device network, allowing users to track their belongings even when the tracker is offline. For even greater accuracy, it features Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support when paired with compatible smartphones, enabling handy features like Precision Finding.