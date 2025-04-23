Motorola launches Moto Tag wireless tracker in India: Check out price, features and availability

Motorola has just launched its wireless tracking accessory, the Moto Tag, in India, designed to help users easily find lost or misplaced items. Whether it’s your keys, wallet, bag, or even your bike, the Moto Tag offers a sense of security with its smart location tracking.
Originally introduced in the US in mid-2024, the Moto Tag is now making its debut in India, retailing for INR 2,299. You can grab one starting April 23 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart, available in stylish Sage Green and Starlight Blue colour options.
The Moto Tag is crafted to work effortlessly with Android devices running Android 9 and up. It connects using Bluetooth 5.4 and taps into Google’s Find My Device network, allowing users to track their belongings even when the tracker is offline. For even greater accuracy, it features Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support when paired with compatible smartphones, enabling handy features like Precision Finding.
Weighing in at just 7.5 grams and boasting an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the Moto Tag is designed for everyday use. It runs on a replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts up to a year. Plus, it has a programmable button that can help locate a misplaced phone or serve as a remote shutter for snapping photos.
With end-to-end encryption for all location data, the Moto Tag puts user privacy first. It also sends alerts for unauthorised tracking and lets users scan for unknown tags nearby, making it not only convenient but also secure.