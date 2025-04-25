Gadgets of the week: Google Pixel 9A, Infinix Note 50s 5G+, Polaroid Flip and Benq MA270U

Pixel 9A
The Pixel 9A is the latest Pixel smartphone that packs a punch with its novel features and incredible value. The 6.3” Actua display is incredibly smooth (60-120Hz) and provides upto 2700 nits of brightness with HDR support. The 9A looks elegant and refined thanks to a flush camera setup in the rear that doesn’t protrude. The dual rear cameras (48MP+13MP) take exceptional photos and videos (upto 4K) across lighting conditions with OIS+EIS. Pixel 9A’s IP68 certification for dust/water resistance enables use in any environment. The features I found useful for me while testing the 9A include - 7 years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates (the phone is a long-term device with refreshing and frequent software and feature updates), Ample storage (256GB), Outstanding battery life 5100mAh (About 32 hours on a charge) + wireless charging, Excellent Gemini and in-built AI integration across the board (imaging, transcribing, social content etc), Robust Tensor G4 sensor/Titan M2 security coprocessor (providing security and safety as well as ace performance). The Pixel 9A is a phone I’d strongly recommend for anyone looking for quality, value, longevity, durability and the latest features in one device! INR 49,999 store.google.com flipkart.com
Infinix Note 50s 5G+
Infinix is on a roll in 2025 with multiple new smartphones at excellent price-points. Their new Note 50s 5G+ is one of the slimmest curved phones I’ve come across with a fantastic 6.78” 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. The phone runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and XOS 15 (based on Android 15) - I found performance to be smooth all-day even with extreme multi-tasking. The 5500mAh battery easily lasts for a day+ and charges fast with 45W charging while even offering reverse charging for other devices. The Note 50s 5G takes remarkably good photos and video for its price-segment, the 64MP IMX682 rear sensor and 13MP front sensor allow for capturing 4K@30FPS video that’s smooth and stable. What really impressed me from Infinix is the MIL-STD-810GH certification and IP64 rating (military grade durability and water/dust resistance) offered here at this price-point which adds tremendous value and life to the phone. Infinix also provides a whole suite of AI features including AI Halo lighting, Eraser, Note, Writing assistant and Voice assistant (Folax) which all work formidably to create a solid smartphone package. At this price-point it’s unlikely you’ll get a better phone anywhere else! Superb Value! INR 14,999. infinixmobiles.in flipkart.com
Polaroid Flip
The Flip is an easy-to-use instant camera with a 4-lens system for sharp and beautiful images. It comes with a built-in flash, sonar autofocus, full-sized polaroid pictures, on-camera display and the ability to scan and share your photos as well. INR 21,400. polaroid.com
Benq MA270U
The MA270U is a 27” 4K UHD monitor for Macbooks with 95% P3 colour Gamut & Mac colour tuning tech built in. The monitor comes with height adjustment, Type C inputs, Dual HDMI and is TUV certified. The MA270U works seamlessly and in sync with Macbooks while providing other features like a built in hub for powering iPads/iPhones (15W), 2x HDMI, USB- A and C (90W). The device also tilts , pivots and swivels as per your viewing requirements. INR 41,998 benq.com
Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3
Puma has revealed its latest Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 which is an ultra fast running shoe engineered to break your personal best time. The lightest race day shoe ever produced by Puma improves running economy thanks to cutting edge design, low weight, upgraded midsole (new NITROFOAM ELITE compound), restructured PWR PLATE, breathable upper (ULTRAWEAVE) as well as PUMAGRIP outsole for traction. Get yours now. INR 25,600. puma.com
The Morning Mini
The Morning Mini Coffee Machine provides a simple and convenient brewing experience for coffee enthusiasts. Its mini size allows for use while travelling too. The user-friendly design lets you control brewing time and temperature with just one touch. Now you can Indulge in delicious, full-bodied flavours of specialty coffee with MORNING Mini’s precise brewing process and can connect to the MORNING app for curated recipes. Nespresso compatible. INR 29,990. caramelly.in
Victorinox - I.N.O.X Chrono India Edition
Victorinox has launched the I.N.O.X Chrono India Edition designed exclusively for India and limited to 500 pieces. Available in two distinct variations - (Rose gold PVD case and bezel/ Rose Gold PVD case with a black PVD bezel), both versions come with a black rubber strap. Features include antimagnetic protection, 200m water resistance, accurate chronograph movement, shock-resistant design, Alox pattern on th pushers, reworked signature bezel and an innovative strap changing system. Available at exclusive specialty shops and online. INR 89,000 helioswatchstore.com