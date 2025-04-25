Gadgets of the week: Google Pixel 9A, Infinix Note 50s 5G+, Polaroid Flip and Benq MA270U

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix is on a roll in 2025 with multiple new smartphones at excellent price-points. Their new Note 50s 5G+ is one of the slimmest curved phones I’ve come across with a fantastic 6.78” 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. The phone runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and XOS 15 (based on Android 15) - I found performance to be smooth all-day even with extreme multi-tasking. The 5500mAh battery easily lasts for a day+ and charges fast with 45W charging while even offering reverse charging for other devices. The Note 50s 5G takes remarkably good photos and video for its price-segment, the 64MP IMX682 rear sensor and 13MP front sensor allow for capturing 4K@30FPS video that’s smooth and stable. What really impressed me from Infinix is the MIL-STD-810GH certification and IP64 rating (military grade durability and water/dust resistance) offered here at this price-point which adds tremendous value and life to the phone. Infinix also provides a whole suite of AI features including AI Halo lighting, Eraser, Note, Writing assistant and Voice assistant (Folax) which all work formidably to create a solid smartphone package. At this price-point it’s unlikely you’ll get a better phone anywhere else! Superb Value! INR 14,999. infinixmobiles.in flipkart.com