Smart Choices

The annual refresh of Google’s A-series is here, and the Pixel 9a follows a tried-and-tested formula – scale the Pixel experience down to a more accessible price point, cutting a few corners wherever required. Yet, with rising competition, are its strengths enough to justify its price?

Unboxing the Pixel 9a is a rather barebones experience, typical of modern Pixels – just the phone and charging cable, and even the soft silicone case is an extra three grand. From the front, it looks like the compact Pixel 9 with the color-matched aluminum frame, albeit with slightly thicker bezels on the flat display. Flip it around, and you’ll see the big changes – gone is the camera visor, replaced by a nearly flush pill-shaped camera island. While this does mean that the phone doesn’t wobble on flat surfaces and is sleeker in the pocket, it also leaves the 9a a little more generic looking and, save for the Peony (pink) and Iris (blue violet) colors, a tad bland and less Pixel-y.

In the hand, the phone feels premium and wonderfully compact, even as the high-quality plastic back (not glass) and the ageing Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the screen are clear signs of the corners cut, though you do get an upgrade to full IP68 water resistance (the 8a had IP67).

Redemption comes by way of the 6.3-inch, 2424x1080 resolution pOLED display, which is not only bigger, brighter and higher resolution than the 8a’s screen, and bests phones like the budget iPhone 16e by a country mile. Heck, it’s an excellent panel in and of itself, with good color accuracy, good screen brightness for the outdoors, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and unlike some of its peers, offers an excellent always-on display. That said, the 9a lacks the snappier ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and Dolby Vision support, but it checks the boxes for a strong multimedia experience, including speakers and haptics that only feel bested by the pricier Pixels.