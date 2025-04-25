Sound Check

JBL’s Tune series of headphones and earbuds have, in the past, done well to deliver good sound without breaking the bank. Now onto their second generation, the Tune Buds 2 and the Tune Beam 2 share a lot in common - 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, active noise cancelation, six microphones, IP54 water and dust resistance, plus a 40-hour battery life with ANC enabled – with only the design (buds style vs AirPods stem style) separating the two. Is the Tune Beam 2 worth the price, and how does it fare in an already crowded mid-range segment?

Available in black, white and turquoise with a color-matched case, the Tune Beam 2 buds don’t reinvent the stem-style design and are comfortable to wear for extended durations. The matte finish on the case coupled with the flat rear and curved edges means it is easy to pocket, though I did occasionally find the buds a tad difficult to grasp while in the case. Plus, there’s no Bluetooth pairing button on the case, so any subsequent re-pairing is via tap controls on the buds. You’d do well to install the companion app, as it opens up a full equaliser to personalise the audio profile, and the ability to select between preset spatial audio modes. Interestingly, the app also allows you to adjust balance between the two buds and limit the maximum volume, the latter handy if you’re handing the buds to kids in the household.