Motorola Edge 60 Pro with Perplexity AI to be launched in India on April 30

Key specs and AI-first features

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits—making it one of the brightest panels in its class. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring lag-free multitasking and efficient performance.

AI is a centrepiece of this smartphone. The Edge 60 Pro will be among the first Android phones to offer multiple AI assistant options, letting users choose between Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI—a feature currently unseen in most competitors. Motorola’s in-house ‘moto ai’ suite adds more smarts, with tools like:

Catch Me Up: summarises notifications

Pay Attention: offers live transcription, translation, and summarisation

Remember This: lets users quickly recall key moments

There’s even a dedicated AI button to access these tools instantly.