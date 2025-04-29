Motorola Edge 60 Pro with Perplexity AI to be launched in India on April 30

Motorola is set to shake up the premium mid-range segment with the launch of its AI-powered Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India on April 30. Listed on Flipkart, the device is already generating buzz for its next-gen AI integration, powerful hardware, and flagship-grade design.
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits—making it one of the brightest panels in its class. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring lag-free multitasking and efficient performance.
AI is a centrepiece of this smartphone. The Edge 60 Pro will be among the first Android phones to offer multiple AI assistant options, letting users choose between Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI—a feature currently unseen in most competitors. Motorola’s in-house ‘moto ai’ suite adds more smarts, with tools like:
Catch Me Up: summarises notifications
Pay Attention: offers live transcription, translation, and summarisation
Remember This: lets users quickly recall key moments
There’s even a dedicated AI button to access these tools instantly.
Imaging is handled by a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 700C primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a macro lens. The front gets a 50MP selfie shooter, ideal for content creation and video calls. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also features IP68/IP69 ratings, a leatherback finish, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. Out of the box, the Edge 60 Pro will run Android 15-based Hello UI. With a feature-rich spec sheet and emphasis on user-centric AI, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is shaping up to be a serious contender in the upper mid-range market.