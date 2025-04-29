OnePlus 13s set to launch in India: everything you need to know

Battery life is another strong suit for the OnePlus 13s. It is equipped with a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and incredible fast recharges. This means you can quickly get back to enjoying your phone without the constant worry of a low battery.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13s boasts a sleek and slim profile with a thickness of just 8.15mm and a weight of 185g. It will be available in two stunning colour variants in India: Black Velvet, inspired by the night sky and Pink Satin, marking the brand’s debut in offering a pink coloured finish

OnePlus 13s isn’t just another upgrade, it’s a premium device packed with power, innovative features and a refine design. Whether you’re a gamer, a photographer or someone who loves the latest tech, the OnePlus 13s looks set to be a must-have smartphone in 2025.