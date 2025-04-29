OnePlus 13s set to launch in India: everything you need to know

The tech world is buzzing about the upcoming OnePlus 13s and it’s easy to see why. OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone in India later this year and early leaks suggest it’s going to be a major game-changer. Building on the success of its predecessors, the OnePlus 13s is expected to deliver some serious upgrades across design, performance and camera technology, making it one of the most anticipated Android launches of 2025.
At the heart of the OnePlus 13s is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising enhanced speed, efficiency and AI capabilities. This powerful chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensures that the OnePlus 13s will handle multitasking, gaming and heavy apps with ease. Expect a seamless, responsive experience thanks to a 6.32-inch OLED display offering full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, making it perfect for everything from social media scrolling to HDR content, even in bright sunlight. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience.
Photography enthusiasts can look forward to the OnePlus 13s’ impressive camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary rear camera with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS), for excellent zoom capabilities. The 16MP front camera ensures stunning selfies and high-quality video calls. The advanced camera system aims to offer exceptional photo clarity, accurate colour and sharp details, perfect for content creators and mobile photographers alike.
Battery life is another strong suit for the OnePlus 13s. It is equipped with a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and incredible fast recharges. This means you can quickly get back to enjoying your phone without the constant worry of a low battery.
In terms of design, the OnePlus 13s boasts a sleek and slim profile with a thickness of just 8.15mm and a weight of 185g. It will be available in two stunning colour variants in India: Black Velvet, inspired by the night sky and Pink Satin, marking the brand’s debut in offering a pink coloured finish
OnePlus 13s isn’t just another upgrade, it’s a premium device packed with power, innovative features and a refine design. Whether you’re a gamer, a photographer or someone who loves the latest tech, the OnePlus 13s looks set to be a must-have smartphone in 2025.