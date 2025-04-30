Why charging your phone to 100% might be doing more harm than good

Most modern Android phones also have ‘Battery Protection’ or ‘Adaptive Charging’ options under battery settings, allowing you to cap charging or slow it down overnight. If you absolutely must charge overnight, ensure your phone has features like optimised charging switched on.

These features pause charging at around 80 per cent and top it off slowly just before you wake up, reducing the battery stress. Your phone’s battery isn’t designed to last forever — but with the right habits, you can slow its decline. Sticking to the 20-80 rule, avoiding extreme temperatures, and making use of smart charging tools can keep your phone healthier, longer.