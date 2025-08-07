Gadgets of the week: Vivo T4R 5G, Goldmedal I-Fan, V-Guard CITIUS Nutri and OnePlus Nord 5

Vivo T4R 5G
The Vivo T4R 5G is truly a breath of fresh air. Theslim quad-curved 6.77” AMOLED display looks sleek and elegant, and the fact that the phone’s so thin (7.39mm) is a big plus. Performance-wise, the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 is a solid choice for the Vivo T4R 5G as It handles daily tasks with zero hiccups. But where it really shines, for me, is the cameras - A 50Mp Sony IMX882 front cam sensor with OIS generates beautiful pics while 4K video recording on both the front (32MP) and back cameras is a game-changer at this price-point. It's perfect for anyone who likes to create quality content or just wants great-looking videos (even underwater).Upto 12+12GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ample capacity, plus with a huge 5700mAh battery + 44W FlashCharge which lasts more than 1.5 days you’re not constantly reaching for a charger. Interestingly you get IP68 & IP69 certification with MIL-STD-810H for max water, dust resistance and durability on board. It’s a phone that gives you a lot of the flagship experience for a fraction of the cost, and that's a tough combination to beat. ₹17,499.
Goldmedal I-Fan
Goldmedal’s I-Fan is a compact, efficient cooling fan designed for daily use and offers enhanced mobility due to its size. The I-Fan can be used horizontally and vertically with 360° rotation for maximum functionality. There’s a strong clip that lets you attach the fan just about anywhere making it both desk and wall mountable. On usage I found the breeze it provided to be exhilarating yet silent making it ideal for work environments. You get three speed modes - Low, Med, High and the fan works both via battery and USB-C operation, easily providing many hours on a single charge. ₹1,799.
V-Guard CITIUS Nutri
This is an awesome Nutri blender with a 400w copper motor that provides speeds upto 22000RPM for super-fast operation. The CITIUS Nutri was very easy to set up for me - blender comes with 5 leakproof, polycarbonate jars as well as 2 storage lids, 2 sipper lids and a seasoning lid for spices. The blender operates seamlessly allowing me to whip up smoothies, juices, milkshakes, chutneys and even finely grind spices. Results are great overall compared to other blenders, especially the rapid speed in which CITIUS Nutri performs tasks and its ability to grind tough ingredients with ease. A great choice for your kitchen! ₹2,799.
OnePlus Nord 5
The OnePlus Nord series phones offer tremendous aesthetics, quality and value and are usually the ones I suggest for most people asking me the question “Which Phone should I get?”. The new OnePlus Nord 5 comes loaded with features like Flagship level 50mp cameras on the front (Samsung ISOCELL JN5) and back (Sony LYT-700), Flagship SD 8s gen 3 performance, latest DDR5X RAM, OnePlus AI integrated with AI Plus Mind, a 6.83” 144Hz AMOLED display with aqua touch, 6800mAh battery with 80W charging, 4 OS updates and 6 year security updates with OxygenOS15 on board. Nord 5 is incredibly smooth to use and excels in day to day tasks while providing a premium gaming/multimedia experience. The images and video (4K 60fps) captured by the Nord 5 are crisp and natural, ideal for high quality content creation and social media usage. Nord 5 also integrates Google Gemini directly to perform as a supercharged AI assistant for you with incredible features like "Circle to Search” and “Gemini Live camera” at your disposal. At this price range I really like the OnePlus Nord 5 and would suggest you take a close look at it if you’re in the market for a new phone! ₹31,999.
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Tech
The Fifty Fathoms Tech comes with a secured movement for lasting precision + reliability and a Titanium case for additional durability. The 45mm watch is water resistant to 30 bar and is protected in the front and back with sapphire crystals. The Caliber 1315A automatic movement powering this watch has a 120 hour power reserve with a Silicon Balance spring for supreme accuracy. The rubber straps for this watch are easily interchangeable and come in attractive colours. ₹19.54 lakhs,
Fabergé Goldfinger Egg Objet
This unique Object of Art is a collector’s piece limited to 50 editions and is hand-crafted from 18k yellow gold along with yellow and white diamonds as well as black nephrite jadelite. Inspired by the Fort Knox Gold depository safe at the Centre of 007’s Goldfinger movie, the curved egg shape is based on a heavily armoured and studded vault complete with doors and central handle. The front of the egg features a six prong safe combination lock which once opened reveals gold bars and yellow diamonds. This egg objet is a rare, unique work of art and is part of the FabergéGoldfinger collection. ₹1.9 crores.
ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 I
The new ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 I shoe is inspired by the original version launched in 2015 and is further modified using the latest midsole materials for added comfort. In addition to the original 360 GEL tech in the midsole, the new version has a redesigned foam layer using FF BLAST PLUS cushioning for softer impact and comfort. The upper meanwhile is formed with a jacquard mesh for good ventilation while the external heel counter is rendered with a graphic replicating the original. Available in new and original-inspired colorways, these shoes are stylish, functional and super comfortable. ₹16,999.
