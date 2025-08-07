Gadgets of the week: Vivo T4R 5G, Goldmedal I-Fan, V-Guard CITIUS Nutri and OnePlus Nord 5

ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 I

The new ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 I shoe is inspired by the original version launched in 2015 and is further modified using the latest midsole materials for added comfort. In addition to the original 360 GEL tech in the midsole, the new version has a redesigned foam layer using FF BLAST PLUS cushioning for softer impact and comfort. The upper meanwhile is formed with a jacquard mesh for good ventilation while the external heel counter is rendered with a graphic replicating the original. Available in new and original-inspired colorways, these shoes are stylish, functional and super comfortable. ₹16,999.