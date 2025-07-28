Gadgets of the week: Black+Decker AC, Honor X9C 5G, Stuffcool ChargePlug Mini and Lexon - Balloon Dog Speaker

Black+Decker AC
Black+Decker’s 2025 1.5 Ton 5 star inverter AC (BXACN31515BP1lN) is a revelation and is the must buy AC this year. The team from Black+Decker did a seamless installation in less than 2 hours and gave a full-on demo with clarity. I’ve been using this Air conditioner for about a month and find the features top notch, for one the cooling is rapid, uniform, consistent and silent (I’m able to chill my 200 sq.ft office in 10 mins). Also the filters provided are premium with filtration for dust, bacteria, odours and a PM1.0 filter on board. The AC also has a really long air throw(33ft) that cools right across to the ends of the room. Specific features include 7-in-1 convertible, cooling even at 55°c (ambient temp), High energy savings (5 star rating), stabiliser free operation (works perfectly for me), self diagnosis error detection and self cleaning. The Indoor and outdoor units are well built with 100% copper, weather proof ODU and a fire proof PCB on board. Black+Decker offers comprehensive and extensive warranties on the product. ₹41,999.
Honor X9C 5G
Honor smartphones offer a complete package at an affordable price, especially the new Honor X9C 5G which comes with a cracking 108MP OIS AI cam, 6600mAh/66w Si-C battery and is drop/water/heat -resistant. Right after unboxing, the first thing that caught my attention is how strikingly good looking the X9C 5G is and this is a testament to Honor’s quality and finishing. In usage the X9C 5G is exceptional with a 6.78” 120Hz curved AMOLED display with 4000 nits and 93%+ screen-body ratio while weighing only 189g at 7.98mm thickness. Battery life is extremely good (I managed 2 days with average use) while Honor’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop tech 2.0 allows me to use the phone without a case (highly resistant to damage from falls, water and heat or cold). The 108MP OIS cam takes incredibly natural and sharp photos at this price range and offer OIS+EIS with 3X zoom. Dual stereo speakers provide good audio and Honor MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15) is easy to use and full of innovative features. A marvellous phone overall! ₹21,999.
Stuffcool ChargePlug Mini
Stuffcool’s ChargePlug Mini is a Universal Multi Plug with a 20W Gan fast charger on board. The ChargePlug Mini turns any Indian socket into a global power hub which accepts plugs from US, UK, EU, Japan and more while fitting perfectly in Indian power sockets with a secure 3-pin grip. I tested it with various electrical products of differing power requirements and it worked perfectly. In addition this plug has 3 fast-charging USB ports (two Type-C PD 20W and one USB-A QC port 18W) for rapidly charging smartphones, tabs, accessories etc.The ChargePlug Mini is very sleek and light and can be used across the home/office or even when you’re travelling. ₹999.
Lexon - Balloon Dog Speaker
The Balloon Dog speaker is a unique and innovative speaker offered as a collab between Lexon, Jeff Koons and The Broad (where the original Balloon Dog masterpiece resides). The speaker is a true acoustic art piece with BT 5.0 and 360° hi-fi sound via 6 active drivers and 4 passive radiators. It also supports hands-free calls and two can be paired to create an expansive soundstage. There’s 10 hours of playtime and touch controls on board. ₹75,000.
Omega Seamaster Diver 300m
Omega’s iconic Diver gets a new, vivid variant with orange central seconds hand, quarter indexes and the Seamaster name. The 42mm model is crafted in stainless steel with a black aluminium dial and bezel with indexes filled with white Super-Luminova. The watch is driven by the Omega Co-axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 (renowned for its accuracy) and is presented on an orange rubber strap with foldover clasp. With a power reserve of 55 hours and water resistance upto 300m, this is a fantastic watch to add to your collection. ₹6.37 lakhs
Form Smart Swim 2 Pro
Smart Swim 2 Pro is a durable swim goggle offering high-level durability and clarity as well as an augmented display showing metrics such as heart rate, stroke rate, pace etc. The Smart Swim 2 Pro is built with Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch and damage resistance and comes with an anti fog spray, interchangeable bridges, replaceable eye seals, mirrored lenses with UV protection and a 14 hour battery life. These goggles are ideal for competition and endurance users who require metrics and stats to improve pace and efficiency. ₹28,400
Baseus Security S1 Lite
This outdoor security cam provides 2K clarity and is self charging thanks to a built in solar panel (requires 2.25 hrs sunshine/day). The cam allows 2K resolution letting you see 26ft away and 135° FOV with 8x digital zoom on board. The S1 Lite takes 10 mins to install and is IP67 waterproof allowing for all season viewing. Additional features include AI human detection, colour night vision, two-way talk, voice assistant, zone control, app control and Micro SD storage. ₹7,000