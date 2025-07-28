Gadgets of the week: Black+Decker AC, Honor X9C 5G, Stuffcool ChargePlug Mini and Lexon - Balloon Dog Speaker

Baseus Security S1 Lite

This outdoor security cam provides 2K clarity and is self charging thanks to a built in solar panel (requires 2.25 hrs sunshine/day). The cam allows 2K resolution letting you see 26ft away and 135° FOV with 8x digital zoom on board. The S1 Lite takes 10 mins to install and is IP67 waterproof allowing for all season viewing. Additional features include AI human detection, colour night vision, two-way talk, voice assistant, zone control, app control and Micro SD storage. ₹7,000