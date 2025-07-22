Gadgets of the week: daWg Headbug G60, OnePlus Buds 4, SONY WF-C710N and Pebble HALO Smart Ring

The Headbug G60 is a delightfully good over the ear gaming headphone with Mic that allows you to switch between mobile and console instantly with dual connectivity (BT + 2.4GHz) and upto 60hrs of play. I was able to set up the Headbug G60 with relative ease as it plays well with PCs, laptops, tabs and smartphones. I experimented using the Headbug G60 for games, zoom calls, music and OTT and results were very good overall with gaming coming on top. Features include pillow-soft cushioned ear cups, vivid LED lights, onboard audio controls, punchy 40mm Neodymium drivers and ultra low latency (20ms) GameXperience and rugged steel-reinforced build. Headbug G60 also works via a 1.2m cable for wired play. Ideal for gamers and web-calls. ₹3,999
OnePlus Buds 4
OnePlus has some great audio gear in their stables and their new Buds 4 ups the ante with dynamic sound and formidable ANC on board. Setting up the Buds 4 is seamless as it plays well with all devices, while audio quality is pristine with Dual DACs + Dual drivers on board. The Noise cancelling in these TWS is right up there, with real-time dynamic ANC upto 55dB. I managed to get several days of use with a single charge (Including case). Buds 4 are HiRes audio compatible and has a great adaptive mode for transparency where needed. If you make a lot of calls, the Buds 4 are excellent thanks to 3-Mic AI call noise cancellation and even offer seamless AI translation. Bluetooth range is also significantly higher allowing upto 250m away from source. Available in Zen Green and Storm Gray variants. ₹5,999
SONY WF-C710N
Sony’s new WF-C710N provides top notch sonics along with a super fit while drowning out unwanted surrounding noise. I’ve been using these buds for the last few weeks and I must say the fit is one of the best I’ve ever had (ideal for activities across the board) and the buds look exceptional - especially the Glass Blue variant with transparent design. The WF-C710N comes in a compact case that’s easy to carry and touch controls onboard which are easy to use. Noise cancelling is just right thanks to Dual Noise sensor filters and an ambient sound mode for outdoor awareness. Battery life is about 40+ hours including case and I managed to get 9 hours (buds alone). Call quality is crisp courtesy of Precise Voice Pickup tech and the WF-C710N is IPX4 resistant capable of handling multiple environments. Other nifty features include multipoint connection, DSEE reproduction, custom EQ, 360 Reality Audio and a personalised experience with Bravia TVs. Sony has a winner in their hands with the WF-C710N and I’m a big fan! ₹8,990
Pebble HALO Smart Ring
HALO is a unique smart ring with a digital display on board making life easier to track metrics visibly on the ring rather than depend on a separate device. HALO offers health tracking, time, gesture- based controls in a splash and rustproof stainless steel ring. On usage I found HALO to be extremely comfortable, unobtrusive and almost invisible. HALO monitors heart rate, sleep and activity levels fairly accurately and even offers useful gesture controls for interaction with certain apps. The ring is available in multiple sizes and comes in three fine colours. HALO is a remarkable Ring as it not only offers functionality but also looks stylish making it work for both fitness enthusiasts and fashionable individuals! ₹3,999
Infinix Hot 60 5G+
This Infinix phone ticks several boxes at an ultra affordable price. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes with 90FPS for smooth gaming and at 7.8mm is ultra thin and compact. Other specs include a Mediatek Dimensity 7020 processor, IP64 resistance, 50MP AI camera, customisable One tap AI Button, 5200mAh battery and XOS 15. Available in three cool colours. ₹10,499
Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro
Huawei’s new watch Fit 4 Pro comes with a 1.82” sapphire display and a Titanium alloy bezel for a premium look. It also features 10-day battery life, dual band GPS, 3000-nit brightness, IP6X resistance and even support for free diving upto 40m depth. Ideal for outdoor adventures and aquatic sports, the Watch Fit 4 Pro provides 24/7 health monitoring, BT calling, HRM, activity tracking and upto 10 days battery life. ₹20,999
Xiaomi 20000mAh powerbank
Xiaomi’s new 20000mAh 22.5W compact powerbank comes with a built in cable. It’s ideal for charging smartphones, tablets and smaller accessories with a USB-A input, a USB-C output and a built-in USB-C cable allowing upto 3 devices to be charged together. The powerbank is equipped with 12-layer circuit protection for safety and is available in two colours. ₹1,799.