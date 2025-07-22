Gadgets of the week: daWg Headbug G60, OnePlus Buds 4, SONY WF-C710N and Pebble HALO Smart Ring

SONY WF-C710N

Sony’s new WF-C710N provides top notch sonics along with a super fit while drowning out unwanted surrounding noise. I’ve been using these buds for the last few weeks and I must say the fit is one of the best I’ve ever had (ideal for activities across the board) and the buds look exceptional - especially the Glass Blue variant with transparent design. The WF-C710N comes in a compact case that’s easy to carry and touch controls onboard which are easy to use. Noise cancelling is just right thanks to Dual Noise sensor filters and an ambient sound mode for outdoor awareness. Battery life is about 40+ hours including case and I managed to get 9 hours (buds alone). Call quality is crisp courtesy of Precise Voice Pickup tech and the WF-C710N is IPX4 resistant capable of handling multiple environments. Other nifty features include multipoint connection, DSEE reproduction, custom EQ, 360 Reality Audio and a personalised experience with Bravia TVs. Sony has a winner in their hands with the WF-C710N and I’m a big fan! ₹8,990