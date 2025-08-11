Google to end Steam support for Chromebooks from 2026

For everyday Chromebook users, the change may not matter much. But for the small crowd who enjoyed having Steam there, it’s a step backwards. In India, Chromebooks have found their place among students and anyone wanting a simple, low-cost laptop. Steam Beta gave them a taste of bigger games without the heavy hardware. Losing it means going back to the Play Store’s Android games, which don’t offer the same titles or depth.

Some will adapt quickly, jumping to mobile games or trying cloud gaming. Others might not bother. It’s hard to say how many people were using Steam on Chromebooks regularly, but those who were will notice the difference the first time they log in and see it’s gone. There’s still over a year to enjoy it. After that, Chromebook gaming will be back to what it was before 2022, light, casual, and better suited to short breaks than all-night sessions. Whether that’s enough depends on what you expect from a laptop in the first place.