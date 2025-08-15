From epics to consoles: Amish Tripathi and Amitabh Bachchan collaborate for India’s first AAA game

A

I’m usually very hands-on and very involved in all the work that I do or that I partner with. I’m also even more closely involved because I’m learning so much. It’s a completely different industry, video gaming, the way it works. It’s equally engineering, equally creative, which is very different from books, movies, various other industries that I’ve been a part of, and documentaries. So it’s great fun to be a part of it.

But I normally tend to be very closely involved with all the creative output that I bring up or that I’m a part of. Now, echoes of my Shiva trilogy or Ramchandra series? No. That’s not going to happen.

I’ll be honest, much to my embarrassment, I didn’t even know that gaming is such a big industry. I was approached for this by Nicola Granatino, the chairman of Tara Gaming. All the employees at that time were Westerners, but some of them had read my books. So they approached me and then I asked my son, he told me I must get into gaming because my son thought that I will become cool if I get into gaming.

So which father doesn’t want to be cool in the eyes of his son? So I got pulled in through serendipity. Noorjeen Abood was already a part of this company. As you know, he’s a gaming veteran.

I suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s name. I know him because he has read and supported my books for many years. I approached him for this and he actually wanted to get involved much more deeply, not just as the voice of the trailer. Because his son Abhishek is also a gamer, just like my son is. So he said, listen, I want to get more closely involved in this. So he’s come on board as a co-founder.