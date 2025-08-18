Gadgets of the Week: Xiaomi Smart QLED G 32 TV, EPOS Impact 100, Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker and Spigen 5-in-1 Powerbank

Xiaomi Smart QLED G 32 TV
Xiaomi’s new 32 inch HD Tv comes with a vibrant QLED display and 20W speakers for clear sound. On usage the TV provides great visuals and decent sound (if you’re in the market for a 32 inch). Features include DCI-P3 90%, Vivid Picture Engine 2, HDR 10 and Eye care mode. The 20W speakers are ample for smaller rooms with clear audio including support for Dolby Audio, dts X and dts Virtual X. Powered by a quad-core processor with 8GB Storage and 1Gb RAM the TV runs smoothly on Google TV. The 97.5% screen-to-body ratio on this Tv means that the borders are nearly invisible, while Patchwall UI and an all new remote ensure your content is always on your fingertips. ₹13,999.
EPOS Impact 100
EPOS headsets are great for professional quality audio communication. The Impact 100 is ultra-light making it easy to wear for long hours and also sports a slim, soft silicone headband and leatherette ear pads which place minimum pressure on your ears. You also get an in-line controller with backlit buttons and shapes ensuring effortless control during your calls. The headset is certified for MS Teams, Zoom and Webex plus it also works seamlessly with Google Meet. I really like the feel and comfort of the Impact 100 and because it's so light felt that there’s nothing on in my head at times. The stereo headset connects via USB and comes with a noise cancelling Mic and a versatile Boom arm. The Impact 100 is ideal for home or office use. ₹6,590.
Honeywell AviatorHi-Fi Speaker
The Honeywell Aviator is a Hi-Fi speaker that offers great sound in an elegant form factor. Available in Grey and Black, the Aviator is one of the finest looking single speaker units I’ve come across in recent times and makes a great addition to any decor. Coming to the sound, the 240W hi-fi system produces deep bass and a reasonably wide soundstage thanks to five amplification channels and three independent sound cavities. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, AUX and interestingly lossless (1MBPS+ codec) via Type-C and Lightning Dongles which can be attached to your phones. There’s even ambient LED lighting on the speaker for creating an atmosphere. The THX certified Hi-Res compatible speaker is powered and comes with sleek touch controls. ₹39,999.
Spigen 5-in-1 Powerbank
Spine’s wireless 5-in-1 Powerbank is a 10000mah bank which charges all compatible smart devices wirelessly upto 15W and wired upto 20W. The device is a wireless charger, powerbank, phone stand, TWS and smartwatch charger in one and can be used vertically or horizontally. The 5-in-1 is ideal for your desk and can charge upto 3 devices at once. ₹3,300.
Nike Echo Shield 2
The Echo Shield 2 provides incredible eye protection with expansive vision. The goggle-like frame is stylish and maximises protective area giving unbroken focus for athletes. Echo Shield 2 comes with 100% UVA/UVB protection and Nike Max+ helps reduce light reflection while providing precise vision from all angles. For added comfort, silicone notepads with corewire offer a customisable fit. ₹11,800.
KEF XIO
The XIO aims to be more than a soundbar and is designed to elevate your entire home cinema experience to the next level. Whether its films, shows or streaming music, the XIO will transform viewing with Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 spatial audio creating cinematic soundscapes. Powered by the Music Integrity Engine the XIO delivers hyper-realistic sound with crystal-clear dialogue and vocals bringing every scene to life. Equipped with KEF Uni-Q MX and P185 LF drivers and supported by VECO tech the XIO delivers an unmatched sonic experience. XIO also integrates beautifully into the aesthetic of any modern home thanks to its sleek contemporary look. ₹2.19 lakhs.
Adidas Supernova Ease
The Supernova Ease is built for running and training, delivering comfort and support to help keep you moving. A full-length Dreamstrike midsole provides cushioning and a plush, dynamic ride, while breathable mesh envelopes your foot while providing optimal circulation. ₹9,999.
