Style meets smart with the new Flip phone

After years of iterative updates, Samsung has turned a corner with its Z Fold and Z Flip foldables, and while the book-style Fold may have gotten the lion’s share of upgrades and attention, it’s the Z Flip 7 that’s more accessible, more fashionable…and in a world of phones that only seem to grow bigger, a welcome move towards making a phone fold into something smaller and more pocketable.

Let's explore the Samsung Flip 7 family

It's clear Samsung made note of the feedback around the Flip 6’s lack of an expansive outer screen and the less-narrow-than-ideal inner screen. With the Z Flip 7, the phone takes on a more familiar and useful 21:9 aspect ratio for the 6.9-inch inner screen, the outer 4.1-inch screen goes all the way to the edges, leaving just the cutouts for the cameras, and all of it now fits into a 6.5mm thin chassis that weighs just 188g. It disappears into clutches, bags and shirt pockets, without making its presence felt.

The hinge is easier to open and shut, yet robust enough to stay open at pretty much any angle, and there’s a really satisfying clap to opening and closing it. And it’s as durable as clamshell foldables get, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the rear and the IP48 rating that’s safe for the pool but not enough for the beach.

Both the screens are classic Samsung screens, with vivid colors, 120Hz refresh rates and an outdoors-friendly 2600nits of peak brightness. No LTPO displays though, which would have allowed them to drop as low as 1Hz when not required.

One appreciated the larger outer screen for its ability to fit in a bigger keyboard, chat with Google Gemini, and see more content on the screen, but you still need to go through a few hoops to be able to add apps you want on the cover screen – this artificial restriction clearly needs to be disabled out of the box a la Motorola. Not to mention some apps aren’t optimized to account for the camera cutouts, so you’ll need to switch aspect ratios to handle them. The main display benefits from the extra width, with content consumption and typing vastly superior to previous generations…and a crease that’s almost invisible.