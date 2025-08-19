A new phone from a company that is marking 15 years globally and 11 years in India

Entertainment experiences come alive on the expansive 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Whether it is gaming, scrolling, or binge-watching, users can enjoy smooth and immersive visuals, complemented by TÜV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. Paired with Dolby-certified loudspeakers delivering 200 percent super volume, the Redmi 15 5G transforms everyday entertainment into a cinema-like experience, tailored for gamers, binge-watchers, and multitaskers.

The 50MP AI dual camera system with a large f/1.75 aperture captures high-quality images in diverse conditions. With features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film filters, users can edit and enhance their shots with ease. The 8MP front camera ensures refined selfies and clear video calls, making the Redmi 15 5G suited for everyday storytellers.

At the core of the device lies the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, combining efficiency with speed to deliver smooth multitasking. With up to 16GB RAM (including virtual RAM) and UFS 2.2 storage, the Redmi 15 5G adapts to diverse use cases, from students managing learning apps to professionals handling productivity tasks and young users gaming or streaming without compromise.

The Redmi 15 5G introduces the segment’s first aerospace-grade metal camera deco, adding both strength and sophistication to its build. Its Royale Chrome Design reflects light with a premium finish, while quad-curved edges ensure an elegant look that sits comfortably in the hand. Paired with a sleek profile, it blends endurance with elegance, making it as stylish as it is durable.

The Redmi 15 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with Android 15, offering intelligent and intuitive features such as Circle to Search, AI Erase, AI Sky, and Gemini Live. These capabilities simplify daily tasks, enhance creativity, and bring flagship-level intelligence into the mid-segment, enriching how users interact with their smartphones.

The Redmi 15 5G will be available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB at ₹14,999, 8GB + 128GB at ₹15,999, and 8GB + 256GB at ₹16,999.