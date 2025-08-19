This company has launched its first ‘Made-In-India’ AI-powered interactive Flat Panel display

Optoma, a DLP projector brand and a leading designer of ProAV products has launched its first ‘Made-In-India’ AI powered Creative Touch 33—Series Interactive Flat Panel Display— marking a significant milestone in its India strategy to target the dynamic Indian education sector. Manufactured in state of Gujarat, the new Creative Touch 33--series IFPDs unleash the potential of a connected classroom experience making teaching and learning more efficient and creative. It enhances student-teacher engagement for better outcomes.
Hailing ‘Make-In-India’ initiative and citing India as ‘a rising powerhouse of advanced manufacturing and innovation,’ Optoma believes that this move will deepen its footprint in the Indian market especially the education sector where it has experienced remarkable growth and potential.
The new generation Optoma IFP33 smart touch panel now features Google EDLA certification, granting educators access to a range of familiar Google tools directly integrated into the device. It also supports downloading and installing a variety of educational apps from the Google Play Store, tailored to various teaching needs.
The new OMS Cloud (Optoma Management Cloud) is designed with the user at its core, providing a comprehensive management tool that allows real-time monitoring, scheduling to play content on specific display devices at predetermined times and display of status of each device to IT admins.
Available in “65”, “75”and “86” sizes, the new IFP Displays offer seamless interaction with advanced 8-core processors, the latest Android 14 OS, natural pen-to-paper writing, and excellent display quality with a bright 4K UHD display and wide viewing angle. These devices offer extensive connectivity through front, rear, and side I/O ports, while advanced eye-care features like a low blue light filter and flicker-free technology help reduce visual strain. Complementing the experience, powerful 40W stereo speakers deliver rich, clear audio, ensuring everyone can hear with ease and comfort.
The Optoma Solution Suite (OSS) InfoBoard is a paperless digital bulletin board that updates and informs students, enhances engagement, and increases student involvement. It allows multiple teachers to post announcements and homework reminders and easily conduct pop quizzes. These IFPDs also provide AI-generated sticky notes which can be used for brainstorming sessions, class quizzes, and team collaboration. Its handwriting recognition feature takes the guesswork out of illegible writing, redraws shapes, and helps solve simple formulas.