This company has launched its first ‘Made-In-India’ AI-powered interactive Flat Panel display

Optoma, a DLP projector brand and a leading designer of ProAV products has launched its first ‘Made-In-India’ AI powered Creative Touch 33—Series Interactive Flat Panel Display— marking a significant milestone in its India strategy to target the dynamic Indian education sector. Manufactured in state of Gujarat, the new Creative Touch 33--series IFPDs unleash the potential of a connected classroom experience making teaching and learning more efficient and creative. It enhances student-teacher engagement for better outcomes.

Explore this ‘Made-In-India’ AI powered interactive Flat Panel display

Hailing ‘Make-In-India’ initiative and citing India as ‘a rising powerhouse of advanced manufacturing and innovation,’ Optoma believes that this move will deepen its footprint in the Indian market especially the education sector where it has experienced remarkable growth and potential.

The new generation Optoma IFP33 smart touch panel now features Google EDLA certification, granting educators access to a range of familiar Google tools directly integrated into the device. It also supports downloading and installing a variety of educational apps from the Google Play Store, tailored to various teaching needs.