Gadgets of the week: Oppo K13 Turbo 5G, ASUS Fragrance Mouse (MD101), Beyond Appliances - Cube Chimney and Habring² Josef

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G
Oppo’s innovative new K13 Turbo 5G comes with its very own active cooling fan (super useful if you game a lot or use your phone continuously). The phone runs on Dimensity 8450 platform and comes with IPX6/8/9 rating for superior water-proof and dust-proof usage. I’ve really enjoyed using this smartphone for the past 2 weeks as it comes with a 17.27cm 1.5K, 120Hz E-Sports Level flat screen which is easy to view plus the phone sports a 7000mAh battery which seems to last forever on a single charge. The Micro centrifugal fan system along with an industry leading vapour chamber keeps things cool regardless of usage or ambient temperature. The 50MP Ultra-clear camera system (50MP main cam with OIS) takes good photos and video while Oppo’s AI Editor 2.0 really excels in tweaking photos to my liking! Oppo’s K13 Turbo 5G is a great phone if you’re looking for durability, hours of gaming and a long battery life. ₹27,999.
ASUS Fragrance Mouse (MD101)
The ASUS Fragrance Mouse is a unique Mouse which aims to infuse your surroundings with pleasant scents. It sports an internal fragrance compartment and a refillable vial for storing and dispensing aromatic scents and oils. Available in Iridescent White and Rose Clay, the MD101 is designed with a right-side thumb rest which is comfortable to use and the buttons are equipped with durable switches while featuring a quiet-click design. The feet are crafted from PTFE for smooth gliding. The ASUS Fragrance Mouse offers connectivity via both 2.4GHz wireless and BT for versatility. A single AA battery can provide upto 1 year of usage. There’s also a multifunctional button to adjust DPI settings as required. On usage I found the ASUS MD101 to be ergonomic and efficient with the pleasant scents and aroma enhancing the overall experience. ₹1,999.
Beyond Appliances - Cube Chimney
The Cube Chimney is a remarkable chimney for the kitchen that is portable, requires no ducting or core cutting and can be installed in just 10 minutes. It has an advanced air purification system that uses polypropylene activated carbon filters to capture moisture, nano-particles, oil fumes and odours and release fresh air. With powerful 1250 CMH suction over 180° and Auto-clean facility on board, the Cube is ideal for smaller and semi-urban kitchens.₹9,999.
Habring² Josef
Habring²’s Josef is a Regulator watch par excellence! The incredible watch displays hours, minutes and jumping seconds via individual counters (sub-dials) as well as the power reserve. Josef is Hand-Wound with an Anti-magnetic escapement and a Carl Haas hairspring in chronometer quality. The 38.5mm cushion shaped watch is made of 316L stainless steel and has a highly domed sapphire crystal for protection and aesthetics. Josef is powered by the calibre A11GSP. ₹7.57 lakhs.
HTC VIVE eagle
These AI glasses are lightweight and feature open-ear speakers letting you stay connected, along with a camera to show off your POV and take crisp photos and video. Features include AI image translation on the go, tagging parking locations, putting names to faces, writing lists and integrating with your smartphone. You also get VIVE Eagle’s AI assistant to suggest recipes, translate menus and get trending news. ₹45,000.
Puma Fast-R Nitro
Puma’s Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 DIGITOKYO running shoes are made for pure racing. Features include Nitrofoam Elite for max energy return, an extended PWRPLATE for propulsion, Ultraweave upper for circulation and PUMAGRIP for grip and durability across race surfaces. Ideal for serious runners who race. ₹23,999.
Vivo V60
Vivo’s V60 is co-engineered with Zeiss to provide top notch photos and video. The slim smartphone runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for a smooth experience and comes with IP 68 & IP 69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The V60 has a brilliant Sony IMX882 sensor in the main Zeiss camera with OIS enabling ZEISS Professional portraits along with 50MP Telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP selfie camera. There’s a 6500mAh battery on board and the 6.77” slim quad curved AMOLED display looks great. Other features include Dual stereo speakers, 5000 nits local brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, AI Superlink and Funtouch OS 15. ₹36,999.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.