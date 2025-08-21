Gadgets of the week: Oppo K13 Turbo 5G, ASUS Fragrance Mouse (MD101), Beyond Appliances - Cube Chimney and Habring² Josef

Vivo V60

Vivo’s V60 is co-engineered with Zeiss to provide top notch photos and video. The slim smartphone runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for a smooth experience and comes with IP 68 & IP 69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The V60 has a brilliant Sony IMX882 sensor in the main Zeiss camera with OIS enabling ZEISS Professional portraits along with 50MP Telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP selfie camera. There’s a 6500mAh battery on board and the 6.77” slim quad curved AMOLED display looks great. Other features include Dual stereo speakers, 5000 nits local brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, AI Superlink and Funtouch OS 15. ₹36,999.