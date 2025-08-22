What is ‘AI psychosis’ and why is it dangerous? Here’s what you must know

“I have bipolar, and I had my first big manic episode a few years ago before ChatGPT was really a thing. I’m thankful it wasn’t around at that point. And luckily I’ve gotten on medication to manage it and haven’t had a big manic episode in a long time. For me it came on fast and strong, I started obsessing over certain ideas and writing a lot.”

“I don’t think the presence of AI would have really been a factor for me; I think it was going to happen no matter what. So maybe that is colouring my opinion somewhat. I guess the question is, is it pushing people who otherwise wouldn’t have had psychological problems in that direction. And is it encouraging “garden variety” conspiratorial, superstitious or delusional thinking, not necessarily a full blown break with reality but just dangerously unfounded ideas. There is definitely potential for harm there," said another.

Although AI psychosis is not yet a clinical diagnosis, much like doom scrolling or brain-rotting, the concerns remain valid and more research is needed to look into the long-term implications of it.