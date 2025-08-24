Roblox blocked in Kuwait over child safety concerns

The ban comes as Roblox faces growing legal troubles abroad. On 21 August, a lawsuit was filed in North Carolina by a mother from High Point. She said her daughter, now 10, was contacted by a predator through the app. According to the complaint, the girl had been playing Roblox since she was six. Over the years, the man built trust with her and then pressured her to send explicit images, offering the in-game currency Robux in return. The predator allegedly gave her Robux, the game’s virtual currency, in exchange.

The lawsuit claims Roblox placed profits and expansion above child safety. It also notes that until recently, adults could message children freely on the app without any age checks.

This case is not the only one. Earlier in August, Louisiana’s Attorney General also sued Roblox for failing to protect minors. Another family accused both Roblox and Discord of failing to stop the abduction of a 10-year-old girl. The lawsuits demand damages, reimbursement of medical and legal costs, and a trial by jury.

Roblox has hundreds of millions of users, many of them under 13. For parents, the news may be troubling but not surprising. The app’s mix of social interaction and open content makes it difficult to monitor. With Kuwait’s ban and multiple lawsuits piling up, Roblox faces sharp questions on whether it can keep its youngest players safe.