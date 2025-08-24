TikTok ban not lifted in India, despite rumours of access

Fans of the Chinese short video app TikTok speculate that the app may be making a comeback to India after a five-year absence after noticing that the website of the platform is available to some users across the country. However, sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have notified that the ban has not been lifted.

As of now, the app remains unavailable on app stores like Google Play Store and App Store, nor has there been an official statement from the company. But the presence of the website itself has created rumours of its return, which some netizens have been able to access.

When clicked on “Newsroom” a message flashes saying, “You don't have access to this page. Our services aren't available in your country or region." When you click on "Careers," it says "503 Service Temporarily Unavailable" message. When you click "Contacts," it takes you to a page that says "Partners," "Media Enquiries," "Legal Enquiries" and "Privacy."

But government sources said: “Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading."