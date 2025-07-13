TikTok’s narration trend is making boring look brilliant

Turning your existential spiral into a mini-movie makes it feel…productive? Even kind of glamorous? You’re not failing — you’re just in Act II, where everything is supposed to fall apart a little. The absurdity becomes poetic. The mess becomes a mood. Of course, everyone’s got their own flavour.

There’s the Wes Anderson crew — pastels, precision and people making coffee like it’s religious ritual. Then there’s the true crime parody types: ‘She opened WhatsApp. ‘What she saw next..ruined her week.’. And let’s not forget the nature doc-style narrators calmly observing themselves in the wild: ‘Here, we see the 27-year-old attempting to respond to emails. She is, once again, failing.’

The trend works because it lets people reframe stress as storytelling. It’s not just ‘I spent two hours scrolling Instagram instead of working.’ It’s ‘He was supposed to reply to emails. But instead, he watched five videos about ducks wearing shoes.’