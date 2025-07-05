Dopamine Dressing: Why wearing bright colours actually works (and feels amazing)

Ever put on a sunshine-yellow top or a bright blue jacket and suddenly felt like the day got better? That’s not just a fashion fluke — it’s dopamine dressing and yes, it actually works.

This trend isn’t just about turning heads on the street or standing out on your Instagram grid. It’s about how your clothes can literally lift your mood. Dopamine, the ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter in your brain, can be triggered by things that make you happy, like colour. And fashionistas, psychologists and even stylists are in on it.

What exactly is Dopamine dressing?

It’s the idea of wearing clothes — especially bright colours — that sparks joy and boosts your mood. Think fuchsia, cobalt blue, neon green, canary yellow and electric orange. Basically, if it reminds you of a highlighter pack or a gelato shop, you’re doing it right. It gained traction during lockdown-era fatigue (goodbye, beige loungewear) and now it’s a full-blown lifestyle. Celebs like Zendaya, Harry Styles and Deepika Padukone have been stopped embracing it with fearless flair.